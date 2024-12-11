LIST 1 judge Bernie Foley is the new chair of the Dressage Ireland Judges Committee, writes Paul Nolan.

Outlining her priorities for the future, Foley commented: “We are constantly trying to improve the testing and training and trying to encourage more people to become judges. This is very important for Irish equestrian sport as many of the horse sport affiliates need judges trained and qualified by Dressage Ireland to officiate at their competitions across the island of Ireland.

“I'm pleased to say that we now have a mentor system in place and new protocols on how to become a judge with all the information available on the Dressage Ireland website. We will be organising trips abroad for training and the first one will be at the five-star FEI Dressage World Cup Western European League show in Amsterdam on January 23 with a minimum of 12 judges already signed up to attend. Another training plan in development is an online option which is the focus for 2025. We now have the software and are just waiting for videos to go live with this training enhancement for judges and trainee judges.”

Foley continued: “I’m delighted to confirm that Ann Glynn, Danielle Carey and Yvonne Chisholm will all be joining the committee in 2025. In addition, each region has their own judges representative with a full listing on the DI website.

“It is an exciting time in the development of the judges committee and I would like to take this opportunity to wish all the members of Dressage Ireland a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”