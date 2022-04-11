‘Best ever’ quality entry of store and beef cattle at Markethill

The entry was dominated by a special consignment of beef bullocks and beef heifers from a Poyntzpass farmer. This producer sold 32 bullocks to average 660k at £1723 per head £260 per 100 kilos. The same owner sold 26 heifers to average 611k at £1510 £247 per 100 kilos.

HEIFERS

240 heifers included several pens of top quality forward and beef heifers. Good quality beef heifers sold to a top of £258 for 670k at £1745 from a Poyntzpass farmer. The same owner received £254 for 648 at £1645. Several beef heifers sold to £1600 to £1745 each and from £235 to £255 per 100 kilos. Good quality forward feeding heifers sold to a top of £283 per 100 kilos for 596k at £1685 for a Poyntzpass farmer. The same owner received £270 for 616k at £1665. All top quality feeding heifers sold from £230 to £260 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £230 to £264 for 408k at £1075 from a Kilkeel farmer. The same owner received £263 for 416k at £1095 and £262 for 490k at £1295.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday's sale at Markethill

Forward heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 596k £1685 £283.00; Poyntzpass farmer 616k £1665 £270.00; Poyntzpass farmer 610k £1585 £260.00; Poyntzpass farmer 550k £1425 £259.00; Poyntzpass farmer 620k £1585 £256.00; Keady farmer 602k £1535 £255.00; Keady farmer 606k £1545 £255.00; Poyntzpass farmer 606k £1545 £255.00.

Beef heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 676k £1745 £258.00; Poyntzpass farmer 648k £1645 £254.00; Poyntzpass farmer 668k £1665 £249.00; Poyntzpass farmer 632k £1575 £249.00; Poyntzpass farmer 706k £1745 £247.00; Newry farmer 638k £1575 £247.00; Poyntzpass farmer 714k £1745 £245.00; Portadown farmer 720k £1695 £236.00.

Saturday's sale at Markethill

Middleweight heifers

Kilkeel farmer 408k £1075 £264.00; Kilkeel farmer 416k £1095 £263.00; Kilkeel farmer 494k £1295 £262.00; Keady farmer 462k £1175 £254.00; Keady farmer 494k £1255 £254.00; Dungannon farmer 470k £1185 £252.00; Dungannon farmer 474k £1185 £250.00; Benburb farmer 452k £1125 £249.00.

BULLOCKS

270 bullocks sold in probably the best ever trade with beef bullocks selling to a top of £2045 for 750k at £272 from a Poyntzpass farmer. The same owner received the top rate of £276 per 100 kilos for 668k at £1845 and for 670k at £1865. All good quality beef bullocks sold from £240 to £273 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding bullocks to £282 for 558k at £1575 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £278 for 530k at £1475 from an Armagh producer. All good quality forward bullocks from £230 to £275. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £230 to £270 for 476k at £1285 from a Benburb farmer followed by £268 for 398k AA at £1065 from a Dungannon producer. Friesian bullocks sold up to £209 for 630k at £1325 from a Dromara farmer followed by £202 for 646k at £1305 from a Glenanne producer. Main trade for good quality Friesians from £180 to £198.

Forward bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 558k £1575 £282.00; Armagh farmer 530k £1474 £278.00; Poyntzpass farmer 594k £1635 £275.00; Tynan farmer 610k £1675 £275.00; Poyntzpass farmer 640k £1745 £273.00; Poyntzpass farmer 568k £1545 £272.00; Tynan farmer 620k £1675 £270.00; Benburb farmer 536k £1435 £268.00.

Beef bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 668k £1845 £276.00; Poyntzpass farmer 676k £1865 £276.00; Poyntzpass farmer 658k £1815 £276.00; Poyntzpass farmer 692k £1885 £273.00; Poyntzpass farmer 652k £1775 £272.00; Poyntzpass farmer 752k £2045 £272.00; Poyntzpass farmer 710k £1905 £268.00; Poyntzpass farmer 688k £1845 £268.00; Poyntzpass farmer 744k £1985 £267.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Benburb farmer 476k £1285 £270.00; Dungannon farmer 398k £1065 £268.00; Markethill farmer 460k £1185 £258.00; Annaghmore farmer 474k £1215 £256.00; Armagh farmer 482k £1225 £254.00; Hillsborough farmer 448k £1105 £247.00; Portadown farmer 484k £1175 £243.00; Jerrettspass farmer 402k £965 £240.00; Benburb farmer 492k £1175 £239.00.

Friesian bullocks

Dromara farmer 634k £1325 £209.00; Glenanne farmer 646k £1305 £202.00; Glenanne farmer 514k £1015 £198.00; Glenanne farmer 534k £1015 £190.00; Glenanne farmer 534k £985 £185.00; Glenanne farmer 538k £985 £183.00; Glenanne farmer 526k £945 £180.00;

WEANLINGS

270 weanlings sold in a very firm trade with the plainer type weanling noticeably firmer of previous weeks. Good quality light males sold from £240 to £300 for 250k at £750 from a Warrenpoint producer followed by £294 for 320k at £940 from a Hilltown farmer and £289 for 284k at £820 from a Rathfriland producer. Strong male weanlings sold to a top of £274 for 468k at £1280 from a Richhill farmer followed by £268 for 426k at £1140 from a Madden producer. Top price of £1460 was paid for 580k £252 from a Richhill farmer followed by £1370 for 546k at £251 from a Madden farmer and 548k at £1380 £252 from a Richhill farmer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £278 for 338k at £940 from a Cullyhanna farmer. The same owner received £264 for 326k at £860. All good quality heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £257 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Richhill farmer 468k £1280 £274.00; Madden farmer 426k £1140 £268.00; Richhill farmer 488k £1290 £264.00; Armagh farmer 448k £1170 £261.00; Richhill farmer 478k £1230 £257.00; Richhill farmer 500k £1280 £256.00; Richhill farmer 548k £1380 £252.00; Richhill farmer 580k £1460 £252.00; Madden farmer 546k £1370 £251.00.

Light male weanlings

Warrenpoint farmer 250k £750 £300.00; Hilltown farmer 320k £940 £294.00; Rathfriland farmer 284k £820 £289.00; Aghalee farmer 270k £770 £285.00; Dromore farmer 260k £740 £285.00; Rathfriland farmer 296k £840 £284.00; Warrenpoint farmer 328k £920 £281.00; Lisnaskea farmer 322k £900 £280.00; Hillsborough farmer 368k £1000 £272.00.