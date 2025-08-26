Best ever turnout ever for Armoy ewe lamb sale

The ewe lamb sale (25th August 2025): One of the best ever turnouts of 3,525 ewe lambs were presented for sale at the annual ewe lamb sale in Armoy Mart.

Quality was also the best ever presented in the Blue Leicester Mule section which was once again dominated by Messrs B and J Blaney, Cushendall whose top pen made £370.

The Suffolk Cheviot section was topped by Mr Jimmy Delargy at £350.

In the Suffolk/Texel section Messrs B and J Blaney again topped this section selling to £290.

Leading prices

Sufffolk/Cheviot

Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 11, £350, 12, £295, 12, £285, 12, £275, 12, £250, 12, £245, 12, £230, 12, £225, 12, £225, 14, £210, 10, £205. Peter McAuley, Bushmills, 11, £28, 11, £220, 11, £215. S Mullan, Drumsurn, 12, £270, 12, £240, 48, £220, 12, £215, 12, £210, 14, £200, 12, £205.

Suffolk and Texel section

B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 10 Suffolk, £290, 10, £275, 8, £280, 8, £240, 8, £215. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk, £225, 12, £200, 12, £200. Paddy McSparran, Cushendun, 12 Suffolk, £205, 14, £200, 12, £205. S and C McNeill, Cushendun, 10, Suffolk, £205. Daniel McKee, Loughguile, 12 Texel, £220, 12, £210, 12, £190, 12, £180. Niall McLaughlin, Cushendall, 14 Texel, £195, 14, £200, 13, £190, 14, £185. Sean McAlonan, Armoy, 14 Suffolk, £196.

Ballyvoy sale (23rd August 2025): The annual Ballyvoy ewes lamb sale met with a super trade and 100% clearance rate for the 2,940 ewe lambs on offer.

Top price of £330 was paid to Messrs Trevor and Alex Butler for a tremendous pen of 12 Mule ewe lambs.

Mr James Black received £265 for a pen of Suffolks, Texels sold to £230 also pain to Messrs Trevor and Alex Butler.

Leading prices

T and A Butler, Mules, 12, £330, 12, £230, 12, £210, 12, £225, 12, £200, 12, £205, 12, £200, 12, £200, 12, £195, 12, £190, 12, £190, 12, £190, 12, £194. Gerard McCamrbidge, 12 Suffolk, £220, 12, £200, 12, £195, 12, £190, 27, £180. JP Black, 12 Mules, £200, 12, £180, 12, £180, 10, Suffolk, £265, 10, £255, 11, £200, 11, £195. O Devlin, Armoy, 14 Suffolk, £195, 14, £185. T Mulhollan, 10 Suffolk, £190. R Magill, 11 Suffolk, £195, 10, £185, 11, £190. D McAllister, 10 Mules, £240, 10, £205, 10, £200, 10, £190, 22, £185, 20, £180. V and C Bulter, Ballyvoy, 10 Mules, £195, 12, £185, 12, £185, 24, £175. A and P Hill, 12 Suffolk, £215, 12, £185. Ciaran McVeigh, 11 Texel, £195, 1, £200. P and S McBride, 12 Mules, £195, 12, £185, 15, £175, 15, Texel, £185. Francis Devlin, 12 Mules, £180, 14, £175. Sean McBride, 12 Suffolk, £190, 10, £175. Paddy Black, 12 Suffolk, £180. Eugene Duncan, 12 Suffolk, £180.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

