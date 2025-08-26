Best ever turnout ever for Armoy ewe lamb sale
Quality was also the best ever presented in the Blue Leicester Mule section which was once again dominated by Messrs B and J Blaney, Cushendall whose top pen made £370.
The Suffolk Cheviot section was topped by Mr Jimmy Delargy at £350.
In the Suffolk/Texel section Messrs B and J Blaney again topped this section selling to £290.
Leading prices
Sufffolk/Cheviot
Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 11, £350, 12, £295, 12, £285, 12, £275, 12, £250, 12, £245, 12, £230, 12, £225, 12, £225, 14, £210, 10, £205. Peter McAuley, Bushmills, 11, £28, 11, £220, 11, £215. S Mullan, Drumsurn, 12, £270, 12, £240, 48, £220, 12, £215, 12, £210, 14, £200, 12, £205.
Suffolk and Texel section
B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 10 Suffolk, £290, 10, £275, 8, £280, 8, £240, 8, £215. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 12 Suffolk, £225, 12, £200, 12, £200. Paddy McSparran, Cushendun, 12 Suffolk, £205, 14, £200, 12, £205. S and C McNeill, Cushendun, 10, Suffolk, £205. Daniel McKee, Loughguile, 12 Texel, £220, 12, £210, 12, £190, 12, £180. Niall McLaughlin, Cushendall, 14 Texel, £195, 14, £200, 13, £190, 14, £185. Sean McAlonan, Armoy, 14 Suffolk, £196.
Ballyvoy sale (23rd August 2025): The annual Ballyvoy ewes lamb sale met with a super trade and 100% clearance rate for the 2,940 ewe lambs on offer.
Top price of £330 was paid to Messrs Trevor and Alex Butler for a tremendous pen of 12 Mule ewe lambs.
Mr James Black received £265 for a pen of Suffolks, Texels sold to £230 also pain to Messrs Trevor and Alex Butler.
Leading prices
T and A Butler, Mules, 12, £330, 12, £230, 12, £210, 12, £225, 12, £200, 12, £205, 12, £200, 12, £200, 12, £195, 12, £190, 12, £190, 12, £190, 12, £194. Gerard McCamrbidge, 12 Suffolk, £220, 12, £200, 12, £195, 12, £190, 27, £180. JP Black, 12 Mules, £200, 12, £180, 12, £180, 10, Suffolk, £265, 10, £255, 11, £200, 11, £195. O Devlin, Armoy, 14 Suffolk, £195, 14, £185. T Mulhollan, 10 Suffolk, £190. R Magill, 11 Suffolk, £195, 10, £185, 11, £190. D McAllister, 10 Mules, £240, 10, £205, 10, £200, 10, £190, 22, £185, 20, £180. V and C Bulter, Ballyvoy, 10 Mules, £195, 12, £185, 12, £185, 24, £175. A and P Hill, 12 Suffolk, £215, 12, £185. Ciaran McVeigh, 11 Texel, £195, 1, £200. P and S McBride, 12 Mules, £195, 12, £185, 15, £175, 15, Texel, £185. Francis Devlin, 12 Mules, £180, 14, £175. Sean McBride, 12 Suffolk, £190, 10, £175. Paddy Black, 12 Suffolk, £180. Eugene Duncan, 12 Suffolk, £180.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.