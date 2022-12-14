Best Limousin pedigree herds receive awards on prize night
The results of the NI Limousin Cattle Club’s pedigree herd competition were announced recently at the Club’s annual prize giving and dinner.
With the objective of the competition being to find, in the opinion of the recognised Judge, the best pedigree Limousin herds and individual pedigree Limousin animals owned and managed by Club members, the task of judging this year fell to Matthew Jordon of the Longhirst Herd, Northumberland.
Matthew spent five days in August travelling around the province visiting the 28 herds entered and was very impressed by the quality of animals he saw and the knowledge and enthusiasm club members have for the Limousin breed.
Extra Small Herd
1st Claragh Herd, John and Paul Rainey
2nd Gorrycam Herd, Stephen Reel
3rd Kilclass Herd, Dermot McCusker
Small Herd
1st Glenmarshal Herd, Trevor Shields
2nd Deerpark Herd, Connor and Ryan Mulholland
3rd Derriaghy Herd, David Green and Sons
Medium Herd
1st Bernish Herd, Kieran McCrory
2nd Pointhouse Herd, Michael and Kile Diamond
3rd Slieve Herd, John and Shane McGeehan
Large Herd
1st Ampertaine Herd, W J and James McKay
2nd Trueman Herd, Henry Savage and Sons
3rd Lynderg Herd, Jim Quail
Best Group of Calves born in 2022
1st Ampertaine Herd, W J and James McKay
2nd Glenmarshal Herd, Trevor Shields
3rd Gorrycam Herd, Stephen Reel
Best Group of Calves born in 2022 by a Stock Bull
1st Trueman Herd, Telfers Munster, Henry Savage and Sons
2nd Bridgeview Herd, Ballinahinch Noah, George McCague
3rd Birchwood Herd, Ampertaine Progressive, Marty and Ronan McGurk
Best Cow Family
1st Claragh Herd – Haltcliffe Avon, Claragh Lily and Claragh Tigerlily, John and Paul Rainey
2nd Ampertaine Herd – Ampertaine Bathsheba, Ampertaine JLO and Ampertaine Rainbow, W J and James McKay.
3rd Trueman Herd – Trueman Foxtrot, Trueman Orihana and Trueman Song, Henry Savage and Sons
Best Cow with Calf at Foot
1st Trueman Herd – Trueman Layla and Trueman Tapiola, Henry Savage and Sons
2nd Deerpark Herd – Deerpark Niceone and Deerpark Thor, Connor and Ryan Mulholland
3rd Crushybracken Herd – Trueman Orianthi and Crushybracken Thor, William Donaghy
Best Young Bull Born in 2021
1st Trueman Herd, Trueman Skinner, Henry Savage and Sons
2nd Ballyrobin Herd, Ballyrobin Salvatore, Joan Gilliland
3rd Carrickaldreen Herd, Carrickaldreen Soprano, Peter and Serena Murphy
Best Young Bull Born in 2022
1st Pointhouse Herd, Pointhouse Troy, Michael and Kile Diamond
2nd Cranmoney Herd, Cranmoney Ted, Mark McCartan
3rd Derriaghy Herd, Derriaghy Toyboy, David Green and Sons
Best Young Heifer Born in 2021
1st Deerpark Herd, Deerpark Saffron, Connor and Ryan Mulholland
2nd Ampertaine Herd, Ampertaine Special, W J and James McKay
3rd Birchwood Herd, Birchwood Spicegirl, Marty and Ronan McGurk
Best Young Heifer Born in 2022
1st Trueman Herd, Trueman Tapiola, Henry Savage and Sons
2nd Claragh Herd, Claragh Tigerlily, John and Paul Rainey
3rd Glenmarshal Herd, Glenmarshal Tiamaria, Trevor Shields
Best Stockbull
1st Trueman Herd, Telfers Munster, Henry Savage and Sons
2nd Birchwood Herd, Ampertaine Progressive, Marty and Ronan McGurk
3rd Frewstown Herd, Carmorn Pluto, Derek and Jason Frew
Best Newcomer Herd to the Competition
1st Glenmarshal Herd, Trevor Shields
2nd Jalex Herd, James Alexander
3rd Greenlea Herd, Rachel Boyce
Best Overall Herd 2022
Ampertaine Herd, W J and James McKay
50th Anniversary National Pedigree Herd Competition
Reserve Overall Winner Ampertaine Herd, W J and James McKay
