Best Limousin pedigree herds receive awards on prize night

With the objective of the competition being to find, in the opinion of the recognised Judge, the best pedigree Limousin herds and individual pedigree Limousin animals owned and managed by Club members, the task of judging this year fell to Matthew Jordon of the Longhirst Herd, Northumberland.

Matthew spent five days in August travelling around the province visiting the 28 herds entered and was very impressed by the quality of animals he saw and the knowledge and enthusiasm club members have for the Limousin breed.

Extra Small Herd

Best Young Heifer Born in 2021

1st Claragh Herd, John and Paul Rainey

2nd Gorrycam Herd, Stephen Reel

3rd Kilclass Herd, Dermot McCusker

Small Herd

Best Group of Calves by a Stockbull

1st Glenmarshal Herd, Trevor Shields

2nd Deerpark Herd, Connor and Ryan Mulholland

3rd Derriaghy Herd, David Green and Sons

Medium Herd

Best Young Bull Born in 2022

1st Bernish Herd, Kieran McCrory

2nd Pointhouse Herd, Michael and Kile Diamond

3rd Slieve Herd, John and Shane McGeehan

Large Herd

Best Newcomer Herd to the Competition

1st Ampertaine Herd, W J and James McKay

2nd Trueman Herd, Henry Savage and Sons

3rd Lynderg Herd, Jim Quail

Best Group of Calves born in 2022

1st Ampertaine Herd, W J and James McKay

2nd Glenmarshal Herd, Trevor Shields

Medium Herd

3rd Gorrycam Herd, Stephen Reel

Best Group of Calves born in 2022 by a Stock Bull

1st Trueman Herd, Telfers Munster, Henry Savage and Sons

2nd Bridgeview Herd, Ballinahinch Noah, George McCague

3rd Birchwood Herd, Ampertaine Progressive, Marty and Ronan McGurk

Best Cow Family

1st Claragh Herd – Haltcliffe Avon, Claragh Lily and Claragh Tigerlily, John and Paul Rainey

2nd Ampertaine Herd – Ampertaine Bathsheba, Ampertaine JLO and Ampertaine Rainbow, W J and James McKay.

3rd Trueman Herd – Trueman Foxtrot, Trueman Orihana and Trueman Song, Henry Savage and Sons

Best Cow with Calf at Foot

1st Trueman Herd – Trueman Layla and Trueman Tapiola, Henry Savage and Sons

2nd Deerpark Herd – Deerpark Niceone and Deerpark Thor, Connor and Ryan Mulholland

3rd Crushybracken Herd – Trueman Orianthi and Crushybracken Thor, William Donaghy

Best Young Bull Born in 2021

1st Trueman Herd, Trueman Skinner, Henry Savage and Sons

2nd Ballyrobin Herd, Ballyrobin Salvatore, Joan Gilliland

3rd Carrickaldreen Herd, Carrickaldreen Soprano, Peter and Serena Murphy

Best Young Bull Born in 2022

1st Pointhouse Herd, Pointhouse Troy, Michael and Kile Diamond

2nd Cranmoney Herd, Cranmoney Ted, Mark McCartan

3rd Derriaghy Herd, Derriaghy Toyboy, David Green and Sons

Best Young Heifer Born in 2021

1st Deerpark Herd, Deerpark Saffron, Connor and Ryan Mulholland

2nd Ampertaine Herd, Ampertaine Special, W J and James McKay

3rd Birchwood Herd, Birchwood Spicegirl, Marty and Ronan McGurk

Best Young Heifer Born in 2022

1st Trueman Herd, Trueman Tapiola, Henry Savage and Sons

2nd Claragh Herd, Claragh Tigerlily, John and Paul Rainey

3rd Glenmarshal Herd, Glenmarshal Tiamaria, Trevor Shields

Best Stockbull

1st Trueman Herd, Telfers Munster, Henry Savage and Sons

2nd Birchwood Herd, Ampertaine Progressive, Marty and Ronan McGurk

3rd Frewstown Herd, Carmorn Pluto, Derek and Jason Frew

Best Newcomer Herd to the Competition

1st Glenmarshal Herd, Trevor Shields

2nd Jalex Herd, James Alexander

3rd Greenlea Herd, Rachel Boyce

Best Overall Herd 2022

Ampertaine Herd, W J and James McKay

50th Anniversary National Pedigree Herd Competition

Reserve Overall Winner Ampertaine Herd, W J and James McKay

Best Cow with Calf at Foot

Best Young Bull Born in 2021

Overall Winner 2022 Ampertaine Herd

Best Group of Calves Born in 2022

Small Herd

Best Young Heifer Born in 2021

Best Cow Family

Best Stockbull