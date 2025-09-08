Best quality at NI Blue Cattle Club herd competition

Judge Blair and his wife Shona, owners of the Stonebyres herd, Lanark, Scotland, travelled over on Thursday 14 August and covered over 600 miles as they visited the herd entries. The herd competition was kindly sponsored by Mason’s Animal Feeds and HVS Animal Health – a very big thank you to both of them. Announcing the winners at the charity auction and BBQ in aid of Prostate Cancer, Blair praised the quality of the cattle he had seen on his visit and also the hospitality he and his wife were shown as they went around the farms. RESULTS Best overall herd

Brackenmore Herd Banbridge owned by Brian O’Hare and Chelsea Best who received the Robert Johnston Crystal Trophy they also gained 1st for their Junior Heifer Brackenmore Teixie who went on to win best overall female and turned out to be the animal the judge would most like to take home . Reserve overall

Bethel Herd Crossgar owned by Paul Elwood and family. Their bull calf Bethel Victor was a favourite of Judge Blair placing him first in the bull calf class and best male overall. Best Female Calf under 1 year 1st Killinchy Woods Velvet from Sam Robinson and sons Killinchy Woods herd Crossgar. 2nd Brackenmore Viva from Brian O’Hare and Chelsea Best Brackenmore Herd Banbridge 3rd Knockagh Vogue from the Ervine family Newtownabbey Knockagh Herd. Best male calf under 1 year 1st Bethel Victor from the Elwood family Crossgar Bethel Herd. 2nd Killinchy Woods Venom from Sam Robinson and sons Crossgar herd . 3rd Brackaghmore Vic from Brian O’Hare and Chelsea Best Banbridge Brackaghmore Herd Overall Champion Calf

Bethel Victor Junior Heifer 1st Brackaghmore Trixie from Brian O’Hare and Chelsea Best Banbridge Brackaghmore Herd 2nd Artlone Tequila from the Arrell Family Randalstown Artlone Herd. 3rd Drumboy UNO from Olivier Mc Cann and family Castlewellan Drumboy herd. Junior Male 1st Donaghmore Umaska from the Boyd family Newry Donaghmore Herd 2nd Springhill Urban from James and Sam Martin Newtownards Springhill Herd. 3rd Chatham Usher from Bethany Small Randalstown Hillstown Herd Senior Heifer 1st Johnstown Saphire from Seamus Branniff and family Castlewellan Croob Herd 2nd Springhill Spice from the Boyd family Newry Donaghmore Herd 3rd Artlone Tasty from the Arrell family Randalstown Artlone Herd Senior Bull 1st Bethel Pablo from Paul Elwood and family Crossgar Bethel herd 2nd Springhill OXO from Ivan and Corrina Gordon Kilkeel Springbank Herd 3rd Rostrevor Playboy from The Ervine Family Newtownabbey Knockagh Herd Brood Cow 1st Droit Rachel from the McCann Family Castlewellan Drumboy Herd 2nd Springhill Nadia from Paul Elwood and family Crossgar Bethel Herd 3rd Springhill Razzle Dazzle from Stephen Gordon Kilkeel Knockcree Herd Best Male Overall Bethel Victor Best Female overall Brackaghmore Trixie Thank to John Killen for the entertaining way in which he carried out the auction and to all the companies who donated auction items. Thank you to Ballynahinch Rugby Club for the use of their premises and to all who helped in any way to make this a very successful event.

James Martin Springhill herd Newtownards receiving his prize from Judge Blair Comrie his wife Shona and club chairman Oliver McCann

Ivan Gordon Springbank herd Kilkeel receiving his prize from Judge Blair Comrie his wife Shona and club chairman Oliver McCann

Samuel Cleland receiving a prize in behalf of the Arrell family Randalstown owners of the Artlone herd with Judge Blair Comrie and club chairman Oliver McCann