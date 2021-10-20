Best Scone NI winner revealed

Host Claire McCollum presents Michelle from The Cottage, Londonderry with the Best Scone NI title as the judges and CEO Mike Johnston from the Dairy Council looks on

The Cottage from Craft Gallery and Coffee Shop from Derry/Londonderry who claimed the £1,000 hospitality voucher prize, was announced as the winner of the competition at the award ceremony at the Merchant Hotel Belfast.

The competition received almost 15,000 public votes for 107 local businesses across the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland. It was launched by the Dairy Council and funded by the European Union in the search to find the best scones in cafés, hotels and restaurants as part of a campaign to support local hospitality businesses across Northern Ireland who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Mike Johnston MBE, CEO for the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland commented: “We have been delighted with the support of businesses and the public for this competition. Scones are a special part of the culinary culture of Northern Ireland and the level of engagement we have had has shown how important it is to enjoy a scone with friends and family. We were particularly pleased to organise this competition as a way of helping the hospitality sector reopen following COVID lock-down. Cafes, restaurants and hotels are important customers for our dairy companies and the use a lot of milk, butter, cream and cheese, not only in their scones, but also in the many dishes they prepare and serve each day. We have been pleased to work with these hospitality businesses through this competition, and to emphasize the many benefits of dairy products in helping chefs provide delicious food for their customers.”

In addition to the overall winner category, there were also prizes awarded for the three categories of café, hotel and restaurant. The Cottage also hold the prize for best cafe, The Dairy, Glen claimed the award for the best restaurant category and Dobbins Inn, Carrickfergus were named as the winner for the best hotel category at last night’s awards.

Following the initial voting stage, a judging panel visited the finalists to sample the scones and decide the Best Scones in NI. The panel consisted of local celebrity chef, Paula McIntyre, food education consultant, Glynis Henderson and Dairy Council NI representative, Valerie Rossborough.