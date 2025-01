Best trade ever for cull cows at Markethill Mart, prices to £2480

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cull cows sold in the best ever trade at Markethill on Tuesday 7th January with a top price of £324 for 810k four-year-old Belgian Blue at £2620 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £288 for a five-year-old 670k at £1950 from a Tassagh farmer.

A Gilford farmer received £281 for a six-year-old 880k Limousin at £2480.

Several more heavy fleshed cows made from £230 to £279 per 100 kilos.

Friesian cows sold up to £204 for a five-year-old 730k at £1490 from a Glenanne farmer followed by £202 for a six-year-old 650k at £1320 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £180 to £194 per 100 kilos.

Top price Friesian was £1550 for 800k £194 from a Katesbridge farmer.

Second quality Friesians sold steadily from £140 to £170 and the plainer types from £115 to £130 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Kilkeel farmer 810k £2620 £324.00; Cullyhanna farmer 710k £2090 £294.00; Tassagh farmer 676k £1950 £288.00; Gilford farmer 882k £2480 £281.00; Tassagh farmer 616k £1720 £279.00; Tasssagh farmer 688k £1850 £269.00; Cullyhanna farmer 754k £1960 £260.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 768k £1920 £250.00; Cullyhanna farmer 856k £2090 £244.00 and Newtownhamiton farmer 718k £1620 £226.

Friesian cull cows

Glenanne farmer 730k £1490 £204.00; Kilkeel farmer 654k £1320 £202.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 748k £1460 £195.00; Katesbridge farmer 800k £1550 £194.00; Camlough farmer 674k £1260 £187.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 626k £1170 £187.00; Madden farmer 644k £1200 £186.00; Armagh farmer 802k £1480 £185.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 674k £1240 £184.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 660k £1210 £183.

Calves

130 calves sold in another excellent demand.

Top price £535 for a four week old Belgian Blue followed by £460 and £435 for Aberdeen Angus bulls.

All top quality bull calves sold from £290 to £395 each.

Plainer type bulls from £220 to £280.

Good quality Friesian bull calves sold from £80 to £140 each.

Heifer calves reached £425 for a Simmental followed by £415 and £410 for Simmental.

Main demand from £280 to £395.

Second quality from £200 to £250 each.

Aberdeen Angus heifer calves sold to £320 and £310 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £535; Aberdeen Angus £460; Aberdeen Angus £435; Belgian Blue £410; Aberdeen Angus £410; Limousin £395; Aberdeen Angus £395 and Limousin £390.

Heifer calves

Simmental £425; Simmental £415; Simmental £410; Simmental £395; Simmental £395; Simmental £390; Simmental £390; Belgian Blue £390 and Belgian Blue £385.