Best trade ever for heifers at Markethill

HEIFERS

140 heifers sold in easily the best trade ever seen at the mart. Good quality forward heifers sold to £317 for 580k at £1865 from a Ballygawley farmer. The same owner received £308 per 100 kilos for 510k at £1595. All good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £240 to £298 per 100 kilos. Beef heifers sold to £280 per 100 kilos for 650k at £1825 for a Killylea farmer. The same owner received £273 for 610k at £1665. Top price of £2075 was paid for a 820k Lim 48 months old £252 from a Dromore Co Down farmer. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £250 to £315 for 470k at £1485 for a Jerrettspass farmer followed by £307 for 490k at £1515 from a Jerrettspass producer. A Killylea producer received £289 for 438k at £1265.

Forward heifers

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballygawley farmer 588k £1865 £317.00; Ballygawley farmer 518k £1595 £308.00; Ballygawley farmer 550k £1685 £306.00; Balygawley farmer 578k £1725 £298.00; Ballygawley farmer 526k £1555 £296.00; Ballygawley farmer 596k £1755 £294.00; Ballygawley farmer 540k £1575 £292.00; Katesbridge farmer 596k £1695 £284.00; Ballygawley farmer 544k £1545 £284.00.

Beef heifers

Killylea farmer 652k £1825 £280.00; Killylea farmer 610k £1665 £273.00; Poyntzpass farmer 696k £1765 £254.00; Dromore farmer 822k £2075 £252.00; Hilltown farmer 616k £1535 £249.00; Hilltown farmer 650k £1615 £249.00; Hilltown farmer 640k £1585 £248.00; Poyntzpass farmer 620k £1535 £248.00.

Middleweight heifers

Jerrettspass farmer 472k £1485 £315.00; Jerrettspass farmer 494k £1515 £307.00; Armagh farmer 438k £1265 £289.00; Loughgall farmer 480k £1365 £284.00; Tandragee farmer 494k £1335 £270.00; Loughgall farmer 410k £1095 £267.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 486k £1285 £264.00; Loughgall farmer 436k £1115 £256.00.

BULLOCKS

120 bullocks included several pens of quality beef cattle which sold to a top of £282 for 690k at £1945 from a Camlough producer. A Portadown farmer received £272 for 710k at £1935 and £271 for 700k at £1905. All good quality beef bullocks sold from £230 to £267 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding bullocks sold to £271 for 610k at £1665 from a Camlough farmer followed by £253 for 520k AA at £1325 from an Armagh farmer. Friesian bullocks sold up to £222 for 560k at £1255 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. The same owner received top price of £1525 for 690k at £220. All good quality Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £200 to £218 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Camlough farmer 614k £1665 £271.00; Armagh farmer 524k £1325 £253.00; Keady farmer 592k £1455 £246.00; Keady farmer 626k £1525 £244.00; Armagh farmer 554k £1335 £241.00; Tandragee farmer 620k £1485 £240.00; Armagh farmer 512k £1225 £239.00; Portadown farmer 690k £1625 £236.00.

Beef bullocks

Camlough farmer 690k £1945 £282.00; Portadown farmer 712k £1935 £272.00; Portadown farmer 702k £1905 £271.00; Portadown farmer 692k £1845 £267.00; Dromara farmer 674k £1795 £266.00; Dromara farmer 640k £1685 £263.00; Dromara farmer 642k £1675 £261.00.

Friesian bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 566k £1255 £222.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 692k £1525 £220.00; Tandragee farmer 586k £1275 £218.00; Banbridge farmer 658k £1425 £217.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 572k £1235 £216.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 600k £1295 £216.00; Richhill farmer 598k £1285 £215.00; Tandragee farmer 654k £1345 £206.00.

WEANLINGS

240 weanlings sold in a very firm trade. Good quality light males sold to £326 for 350k at £1140 from an Ardglass farmer. The same owner received £325 for 370k at £1210 and £322 for 388k at £1250. All good quality light males sold from £260 to £300 per 100 kilos. Stronger males sold to £322 for 430k at £1390 from an Ardglass farmer followed by £315 for 480k at £1510 from an Ardglass producer. This producer sold a total of 16 Char and Lim male weanlings to average 396k at £1210 per head £305 per 100 kilos. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £240 to £296 for 238k at £705 from an Armagh farmer followed by £285 for 260k at £740 from a Beragh producer.

Strong male weanlings

Ardglass farmer 432k £1390 £322.00; Ardglass farmer 480k £1515 £315.00; Ardglass farmer 438k £1360 £311.00; Ardglass farmer 446k £1380 £309.00; Ardglass farmer 448k £1380 £308.00; Markethill farmer 406k £1160 £286.00; Rostrevor farmer 414k £1150 £278.00; Armagh farmer 464k £1260 £272.00.

Light male weanlings

Ardglass farmer 350k £1140 £326.00; Ardglass farmer 372k £1210 £325.00; Ardglass farmer 388k £1250 £322.00; Ardglass farmer 398k £1260 £317.00; Ardglass farmer 374k £1160 £310.00; Lurgan farmer 356k £1090 £306.00; Ardglass farmer 392k £1190 £304.00; Ardglass farmer 376k £1120 £298.00; Ballyward farmer 350k £1040 £297.00.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 238k £705 £296.00; Beragh farmer 260k £740 £285.00; Crossmaglen farmer 226k £620 £274.00; Armagh farmer 264k £700 £265.00; Portadown farmer 258k £680 £264.00; Armagh farmer 270k £710 £263.00; Crumlin farmer 274k £710 £259.00;