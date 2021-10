News you can trust since 1963

Breeding ewes selling to £170 at Armoy

Well reared heifers foundations of Workman success

Ram lambs selling to £730 at Markethill

Best trade ever seen at Saintfield Suckled calf sale

New centre record of 26,000gns for Texels

Riverview Farms Ltd and self-employed contractor fined for health and safety failings

Record breaking price of £2130 paid at Saintfield

Lely A2 robots replaced by A5 models after 21 years at Watton Farms

Selling to £4 a Kg - 220kg £880 for a BB Heifer. Bull Calves sold to a top price of £1240 for a 320kg Char, 388ppk. Heifer Calves sold to £1180 for a 360kg Char, 328ppk.