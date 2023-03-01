Bethany is ‘King’ of the ring at Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing

This week there was a three-way split in the intro class which, once again, attracted most entries. Ballyclare girl, Laura McKillan certainly had a day to remember as she took a win in the Intro ‘A’ section as well as a second place in the Pre Novice ‘B’.

Laura shares grooming duties between Celia O’Neill and Hayley Cunningham. The win came with Cal (Caltra Lancini) on a Coreen Abernethy awarded score of 70.5%. Laura has been riding Cal for the past four years for Celia while her boys have been busy pursuing their educational qualifications and she hopes to event him at some of the venues this year. Nikki Cullen was just half a point adrift with Gemstone Ruby, her eleven year old mare by the Irish Draught stallion, Rineen Clover. Nikki has had the mare from a two year old, breaking her and competing at unaffiliated events prior to taking a foal from her four years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coreen also was the Judge for the Intro ‘B’ class where she reserved her top mark of 73% for Freya Kennedy riding Roughan Balou, a nine year old mare whom Freya introduced to Eventing Ireland last year, competing in seven events, both North and South. Elaine O’Connor put in a very strong performance with Tullymurry Vegas to occupy the runner up spot. Vegas is a five year old King of Mourne gelding bred by Samuel Brown out of a Thoroughbred mare, Sioux City. Elaine’s husband, David, competed this gelding on three occasions last season under Eventing Ireland rules, culminating in a win in the EI 90 at Finvoy.

Nicky Nesbitt riding Carrickview Saratoga, clear in the 1m XC

Amelia Wheeler was out to prove that her week one win was no flash in the pan and she impressed Judge Penny Sangster who credited her and Midnight Minty with a score of 73.8. This five year old piebald gelding whose week one win was on her inaugural Flexi journey with his thirteen year old rider is certainly a partnership we’ll be reading about for many years to come.

A delighted Oonagh MacOscar from Moy took second place on Russell, a 15-year-old part Irish Draught by Ard Grandpa who joined the family as a three year old. He is described as being a real character who enjoys being in charge! The pair had a difficult year last year with injury but are rearing to go this season and credit much of the dressage success to training undertaken with Trevor Smith.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Penny Sangster also had the privilege of judging the first pre novice section where 18-year-old Kaiti McCann struck gold with the very accomplished Cookie with whom she has been partnered for the past two years. There was a tie for second place between Sue Stevenson who has started the season in the saddle with her and Ben’s 11-year-old gelding, Elpaso Rising Storm (Tiny) and Pony Club member, Hannah Thompson with Jemeela Charm, another very well accomplished duo.

It was a case of back to back wins for Bethany Smith and King in the second split of the pre novice section which, this week, was judged by Janet Hall. The combination picked up a score of 74.3%. King is an eighteen- year old gelding by HHS BR Charlton on whom. Bethany has taken the ride for the duration of this League. It was in this class that Laura McKillan took her second placing as runner up with Embarcadero, a fifteen year old gelding by Chacao and owned by Hayley Cunningham. Clearly, an all-rounder, the gelding has competed at Pony Club Intermediate Dressage Championships in England last summer with Hayley’s son, Patrick, who is currently at University. This gelding has also clocked up significant experience under Working Hunter rules.

Gemma Murphy riding Kinmar Pretty Boy, clear in the 1.10m

Two of the eight starters in the Novice class, judged by Janet Hall, broke the 70% barrier with Denis Currie taking the win on Arodstown Aramis with a score of 75.3%. Kitty Cullen slotted into second place with Coppenagh Spring Sparrow on a score of 73.3%, impressive for a twelve year old who made a very successful start to her eventing career last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Denis also featured in the three starter Intermediate class where he took the runner up spot, over three points adrift from the winner, Suzanne Hagan and OBOS Take One, replicating their performance from last week.

Sincere thanks to the large team of helpers across all three disciplines who worked hard to ensure that the day ran seamlessly and, of course, most sincere thanks to Judy Maxwell of Baileys Horse Feeds for the very generous sponsorship. The organisers are also grateful to Treo Eile who are presenting a cash prize of €150 for the highest placed thoroughbred in the league.

Christine McBride of Equine Performance Solutions Ireland (formerly North Coast Equestrian) have provided Equipe bridles with matching reins and Mattes saddlecloths for the combination which best supports the league as well as one for the combination gaining most dressage points throughout the league.

Suzanne Hagan riding Obi, winners of the Intermediate Dressage

Advertisement

Advertisement

Full results

Dressage

Intro ‘A’ – Judge: Coreen Abernethy

Laura McKillan, Cal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abbie Harkness riding Melody, clear in the 70cm

Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby

Keeva McElhennon. Sundance 111

Hannah Whittle, Mr Red

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abi Gardner, Hillside Nicely Dun

Freya Kennedy, Roughan Sunny

Intro ‘B’ – Judge: Coreen Abernethy

Amelia Wheeler riding Midnight Minty, winners of the Intro C Dressage

Advertisement

Advertisement

Freya Kennedy, Roughan Balou

Elaine O’Connor, Tullymurry Vegas

Siofra Mason, Consequencial

Wendy Anderson, Clovers Brigade

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jessica Byrne, Buck Rogers

Eve Lindsay, Gem and Megan Coxford, Ars Vicendi

Intro ‘C’ – Judge: Penny Sangster

Amelia Wheeler, Midnight Minty

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oonagh MacOscar, Russell

Suzi McClean, Butter

David O’Connor, Tullymurry Grace

Zara Reid, Lola

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anne Killen, Alf

Pre Novice ‘A’ – Judge: Penny Sangster

Caiti McCann, Cookie

Sue Stevenson, Tiny and Hannah Thompson, Jemeela Charm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael McGaffin, Diago and Christina Turley, Ann’s Bob

David O’Connor, Ace

Pre Novice ‘B’ – Judge: Janet Hall

Bethany Smith, King

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura McKillan, Embarcadero

Katie McKee, Murray and Sheena Kerr, Pegasus

Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga

Michael McGaffin, Simba

Advertisement

Advertisement

Novice - Judge: Janet Hall

Denis Currie, troy

Kitty Cullen, Coppenagh Spring Sparrow

Bethany Smith, Dun Surprise

Advertisement

Advertisement

Connie Cullen, Nemo

Claire Ireland, Goin’ For Gold

Anita Doherty, Goldiva

Intermediate - Judge: Janet Hall

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suzanne Hagan, Obi

Denis Currie, Troy

Lisa Allen, B

Showjumping (double clears)

Advertisement

Advertisement

70cms

Freya Kennedy, Roughan Sunny, Clara Ferry, Diskin, Isaac McCarthy, Hollywood Pippin, Ella Lindsay, Tom, Susan Glover, Thunder, Abbie Harkness, Melody, Jenny Lindsay, Golden Girl, Anna Reid, Commander, Lauren Madine, Esker Hill Spiddal, Kathryn Boyd, Brother Hubbard, Maya Constable, Smurf, Eimhear Kinchin, Carlsberg, Leah Turkington, Holiday Kharisma, Ruby Mulvenna, Chester and Charlie Watson, Socks

80cms

Craig Hills, Gordon, Freddie Castles, Lola, Katie weetman, DJ, Yvonne Whiteside, Finn, Melissa McKinstry, Lui, Tara Lynn, Finnebrogue Fortview Mermus, Louise McFarland, Technicolour Dream, Arlene Greenaway, Warrior Bob, Abi Gardner, Hillside Nicely Dun, Laura McMaw, Dunross Ocean Mist, Sarah Brashaw, Out of Phoenix, Caitlin McGuigan, Trigger, Karina McVeigh, Cococabana and Amber Walsh, Checka

Advertisement

Advertisement

90cms

Rhonda Hall, Nigel, Grace Harney, Kylestone Diamond Lass, Robyn McFadden, Zephyr, Chloe Gannon, Fleet, Karen Pearson, Cora, Lesley Coey, Alfie, Yvonne Whiteside, Leah, Hannah Thompson, Jemeela Charm, Eve Lindsay, Gem, Lisa Allen, B, Elly-Rose Dixon, Sliabh Ban Rosie, Jessica Byrne, Buck Rogers, Helen Pannell, Archie, Alison Callion, Ready Ted, Michelle McConnell, Inisbri Dawn Chorus, Daryl Somerville, Olive and Daryl Somerville, Baz

1m

Rachael Foster, Millparks Eoin, Jackson Laing, Bailey, Lucia McNamee, Kiki, Niamh Devlin, Bonita, Niamh Devlin, Millie, Niamh Devlin, George, Rachael Broome, Nature;s Blossom, Megan Coxford, Ars Vicendi, Eve McDowell, Nakuti, Shane Treanor, Star, Jenny Lindsay, Fanad Romeo, Keeva McElhennan, Balnashallog Goldfinch, Eimhear Donaghy, TMS Freedom, Jessica Knowles, Pinecroft Jedburgh, Kim Constable, Peter The Great, Maya Constable, Duncarberry Cascade, Kim Constable, Big Cat, Ben Cousins, Broughshane Boy, Keeva McElhennon, Sundance 111, Rosie Mullan, Twix, Molly Goodwin, Grange FlintSurf, Nicola Wray, Springhill Showman, David O’Connor, Shauna and Jackson Laing. Flora Dora

Advertisement

Advertisement

1.10m

Jackson Laing, Bailey, Sian Parkes, Albert, Gemma Murphy, TBS Inspector Sparrow, Luke Campbell, Rose, Lucy Kayes, Shamrock, Emma Ewing, Murp, Gemma Murphy, Kinmar Pretty Boy, Charlotte Harding, Kontiki and Connie Cullen, Finding Nemo

1.20m

Suzanne Hagan, Commando

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cross Country (clear rounds)

70 cms

Daisy Douglas, Disco, Clara Ferry, Diskin, Karen Pearson, Cora, Isaac McCarthy, Hollywood Pippin, Amy Robinson, Sherry, Susan Glover, Thunder, Ava Murphy, Mylestown Lady, Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey, Sandra Somerville, Stewart and Lauren Madine, Lear Lady

80cms

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah Russell, Dowdstown PJ, Emma Thompson, Cantseeforlooking, Jackson Laing, Wesley, Yvonne Whiteside, Leah, Yvonne Whiteside, Daisy, Asya Dixon, Donaghmore Melody Song, Cheryl Smyth, DS Little Red Fox, Tara Lynn, Finnebrogue Fortview Mermus, Suzi McClean, Butter, Zara Reid, Lola, Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby, Leah Turkington, Arkle Arizona, Caitlin McGuigan, Trigger, Sorcha Hanly, Cherry, Karina McVeigh, Cococabana, Shane McKeever, Caprio and Sharon McKeever, Hemmingway

90cms

Chloe Gannon, Fleet, Wendy Anderson, Clovers Brigade, Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising, Sophia Madeley, Bainrion Alainn, Emma Irwin, Darcey, Jessica Byrne, Buck Rogers, Eimhear Donaghy, TMS Freedom, Marian Tennyson, Sensations Bay Rum, Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass, Michelle McConnell, Inisbri Dawn Chorus, Oonagh MacOscar, Russell, Rosie Mullan, Twix and Cayleigh Erwin, Island Beauty Seventh

1m

Advertisement

Advertisement

Claire Smyth, Tilly, Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga, Nicole Fox, Cody, Sian Parkes, Albert, Eve Lindsay, Gem, Megan Coxford, ARS Vicendi, Anita Doherty, Goldiva, Jayne Moore, Layla, Zara Smyth, Tilly, Charlotte Harding, Kontiki, Molly Goodwin, Grange Flint Surf and Keeva McElhennon, Balnashalog Goldfinch