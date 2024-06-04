'Beware of the dog' - Residents urged to be vigilant after straying dog kills cat
Residents of a rural village are urged to be “cautious” this afternoon due to a dog on the loose.
The black and brown coloured dog has reportedly killed a cat and is continuing to evade capture in Kinallen, Co Down.
According to a post circulating on Facebook, the dog warden is currently trying to locate the animal, however, anyone who sees the dog is asked to “please take caution and keep your own animals safe”.
Meanwhile, the local primary school has issued a notice in relation to the loose dog this afternoon.
The school said the animal may be caught soon, but it was making parents aware of the situation in case their children would be walking home from school or playing outside.