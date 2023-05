The 100 heifers maintained a very firm demand with good quality forward heifers selling from £250 to £294 for 500k at £1475 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £280 for 620k at £1735 from a Katesbridge producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold in an exceptionally strong demand from £250 to £303 for 480k at £1455 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £300 for 430k at £1295 from a Ballynahinch producer.

Middleweight heifers

Livestock Markets

Cullyhanna farmer : 480k £1455 £303 : Ballynahinch farmer : 432k £1295 £300 : Armagh farmer : 402k £1175 £292 : Dromara farmer : 436k £1265 £290 : Tassagh farmer : 456k £1315 £288 : Portadown farmer : 458k £1315 £287 : Moira farmer : 420k £1205 £287 : Cullyhanna farmer : 420k £1205 £287 and Armagh farmer : 456k £1265 £277.

The 90 bullocks maintained the recent trade with good quality forward bullocks from £250 to £323 for 510k at £1655 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £310 for 500k at £1555 from a katesbridge producer.

Big bullocks sold to £292 per 100k for 740k at £2175 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £291 for 810k at £2365 and £283 for 820k £2345.

Forward bullocks

Tandragee farmer : 512k £1655 £323 : Katesbridge farmer : 502k £1555 £310 : Lisnatierney farmer : 540k £1565 £289 : Katesbridge farmer : 600k £1675 £279 : Banbridge farmer : 552k £1535 £278 : Tandragee farmer : 574k £1595 £277 : Benburb farmer : 520k £1435 £275 and Kilkeel farmer : 578k £1595 £275.

Friesan bullocks sold to £243 for 510k at £1245 from a Tandragee farmer.

Main demand for Friesian from £220 to £234 per 100k for 630k at £1495 from a Tandragee farmer.

Beef bullocks

Armagh farmer : 746k £2175 £292 : Armagh farmer : 812k £2365 £291 and Armagh farmer : 828k £2345 £283.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold to £312 per 100k for 380k at £1185 from a Carrowdore farmer.

The same owner received £307 for 360k at £1105.

A Benburb producer received £308 per 100k for 498k at £1535.

All good quality middleweights sold from £250 to £295 per 100k.

Middleweight bullocks

Carrowdore farmer : 380k ££1185 £312 : Benburb farmer : 498k £1535 £308 : Carrowdore farmer : 360k £1105 £307 : Carrowdore farmer : 386k £1125 : £292 : Carrowdore farmer : 374k £1075 £288 : Waringstoen farmer : 482k £1385 £287 : Carrowdore farmer : 382k £1075 £281 : Waringstown farmer : 392k £1085 £277 : Ballymartin farmer : 484k £1345 £278 and Lisnatierney farmer : 478k £1295 £271.

The 200 weanlings maintained a very firm trade with heifer weanlings selling to £344 per 100k for 260k at £900 from a Newtownhamilton producer followed by £335 for 280k at £950 from a Hilltown farmer.

Main demand for good quality heifer weanlings from £270 to £326 per 100k.

Light male weanlings reached £385 per 100k for 218k at £840 from a Crumlin farmer followed by £377 for 228k at £860 from a Lisburn farmer.

Main demand from £260 to £360 per 100k.

Light male weanlings

Crumlin farmer : 218k £840 £385 : Portadown farmer : 228k £860 £377 : Newry farmer : 238k £860 £361 : Rathfriland farmer : 220k £780 £354 : Rathfriland farmer : 234k £800 £342 : Lisburn farmer : 246k £830 £338 and Loughgall farmer : 250k £820 £328.

Middleweight males sold to £362 for 370k at £1340 from Armagh farmer.

Same owner received £357 for 398k at £1420 and £355 for 386k at £1370.

All good quality middleweight types from £260 to £335 per 100k.

Middleweight male weanlings

Armagh farmer : 370k £1340 £362 : Armagh farmer : 398k £1420 £357 : Armagh farmer : 386k £1370 £355 : Tassagh farmer : 346k £1160 £335 : Markethill farmer : 348k £1160 £333 : Lisburn farmer : 304k £1010 £332 : Markethill farmer : 356k £1180 £332 and Markethill : 358k £1180 £330.

Stronger males sold to £324 for 420k at £1360 from a Newry farmer followed by £313 for 432k at £1350 from a Keady producer.

All good quality lots from £260 to £310 per 100k.

Strong male weanlings

Newry farmer : 420k £1360 £324 : Keady farmer : 432k £1350 £313 : Newry farmer : 444k £1380 £310 : Keady farmer : 440k £1350 £307 : Armagh farmer : 412k £1240 £301 : Keady farmer : 458k £1360 £297 and Keady farmer : 450k £1310 £291.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £2270 for a Charolais cow and bull calf from a Newry farmer.

The same owner received £2020 and £1880 for two outfits.

Another Pomeroy farmer sold a Hereford heifer and bull calf at £1990 an Armagh farmer received £1960 for a Simmental heifer and heifer calf and a Loughgall farmer received £1910 and £1740 for two good quality outfits.

Others sold from £1200 to £1500 each.

An entry of 1050 sheep in Markethill on Monday 29th May maintained a firm trade for both spring lambs and cull ewes.

The 600 spring lambs sold in a firm demand with good quality light lambs selling from 600p to 633p per kilo paid for 21k at £133 from a Whitecross farmer, followed by 631p for 23k at £145 each from an Aughnacloy producer.

Heavy lambs sold from £143 to £151 each. Average £143.50 per head.

Top rate of 593p for 22 lambs 24.5k at £144 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by 7 lambs 24.6k at £145 589p for a Portadown producer.

Main demand from 550 to 584p per kilo for heavy lambs.

The 230 cull ewes sold to £192 each.

All good quality ewes to from £120 to £185 each.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £110 each.

Another large entry of ewes and lambs sold in an exceptionally strong trade with strong Doubles selling to a top of £400 with others at £385, £370 and £360.

Main demand for good quality doubles from £270 to £340.

Good quality singles sold from £200 to £265 each.

Light spring lambs

Whitecross farmer : 21k £133 633p : Aughnacloy farmer : 23k £145 631p : Portadown seller : 23k £144 626p : Portadown farmer : 22.8k £142 623p : Poyntzpass farmer : 21.1k £132 623p : Markethill farmer : 20.3k £126 621p : Whitecross farmer : 21.5k £133 619p : Cullyhanna seller : 21.5k £133 619p and Darkley farmer : 23.3k £145 617p.

Heavy lambs