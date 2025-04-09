Big deal as cordial specialist celebrates 25th birthday

Wayne Adair founded Papas Minerals in Bangor to handcraft heritage legacy minerals.

HANDCRAFTED cordials from Papas Minerals in Bangor, Co Down, a specialist in heritage soft drinks, have been listed by Dunnes Stores, Ireland’s biggest grocer.

The order from Dunnes for cordials comes as the Northern Ireland family business, founded and owned by Wayne Adair, celebrates the 25th anniversary of its formation.

Wayne says: “This is our biggest achievement yet – especially as we celebrate 25 years in business!

“To top it off, we’ve been invited by Dunnes to showcase our award-winning cordials at the Dublin PTSB Ideal Home Exhibition in the next few weeks, alongside other fantastic Simply Better range of premium food and drink products.

“It’s been an incredible journey for us, and we’re so grateful for this tremendous support from Dunnes in championing small artisan producers like ourselves.

“We’re delighted to share that three of our most popular artisan cordials are now part of the Dunnes Stores SimplyBetter range of premium products. The three cordials are Ginger, Winterberry, and Clove.

“The range of our drinks under the SimplyBetter Range is now available in 88 Dunnes Food and Drink stores across the Republic of Ireland. Many are also stocked in Northern Ireland.

“Our handcrafted cordials are made with the finest ingredients and bursting with rich flavours,” adds Wayne, who has been one of the longest traders at St George’s Market in Belfast. The small company also supplies cordials to other major supermarkets and hundreds of delis across Northern Ireland.

Papas Mineral Company produces high quality drinks and cordials free from artificial flavours, colours and sweeteners. It is now the market leader in Northern Ireland and the Republic in the production of nostalgic drinks that remind customers of their childhood.

The ever popular non-alcoholic ginger wine is made from a 100-year-old recipe. It packs a mighty kick when paired with whiskey to make a “whiskey mac”, but it’s equally good mixed with soda water.