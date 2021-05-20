Big NIPA liberation in Fermoy last Friday

The Foyle Valley Combine winner from Fermoy for Jay Walsh of Strabane.

Just short of 28,000 birds were released in Fermoy at 9.00am on Friday 14th May in a helping Lt SW wind. David Booth of the Mourne & Dist had a super card and topped the Mighty NIPA recording a velocity of 1623ypm, this bird is direct from his 1st Open NIPA Roscrea winner, that’s the way to do it!

NIPA Open 1st Fermoy 822/27,607

1-1H D Booth Mourne & Dist 1623, 2-1E B Creaney Portadown & Drumcree 1614, 3-2E D C & P McArdle Armagh 1607, 4-3E K Allister Monaghan 1597, 5-4E K Allister 1594, 6-5E C & C Brown Laurelvale 1587, 7-6E Cooney Bros Monaghan 1586, 8-7E G & A Campbell Armagh 1575, 9-8E G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1573, 10-2H Jay Walsh Strabane 1573, 11-9E R D Calvin Annaghmore 1571, 12-10E Cooney Bros 1571, 13-11E G & A Campbell 1569, 14-3H A Kelly Omagh 1567, 15-1G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1567, 16-2G Gary Hughes & Son Newry & Dist 1566, 17-12E C & C Brown 1566, 18-4H Eddie McGettigan Strabane 1565, 19-13E Nelson Weir Loughgall 1565, 20-14E I Parkes & Son Armagh 1564.

Geoff Surgenor had his first winner of the year in Kells & District.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Section A 65/2119 – Jimmy Hanson Coleraine Prem 1550, Kenny Morton & Sons Cookstown 1548, Tadhg Kelly Coalisland & District 1546.

Section B 119/4032 –Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1533, Young McManus & Sons 1533, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1528.

Section C 135/4385 – P & M Travers Wheatfield 1535, D M G Ferguson Wheatfield 1533, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1533.

Section D 100/3283 – P & J Boal Dromore HPS 1553, Gregory McEvoy Beechpark Soc 1549, Gregory McEvoy 1547.

Section E 152/6584 – B Creaney Portadown & Drumcree 1614, D C & P McArdle Armagh 1607, Keith Allister Monaghan 1597.

Section F 60/1592 – Toner Bros Corrigs 1457, Toner Bros 1456, C McManus & Daughter Crossgar 1454.

Section G 88/3869 – Ron Williamson Newry & District 1567, Gary Hughes & Son Newry & District 1566, Rodney Adamson Lurgan Social 1560.

George Price won the Fermoy race in Harryville HPS.

Section H 103/1743 – David Booth Mourne & District HPS 1623, Jay Walsh Strabane & Dist 1573, A Kelly Omagh & Dist 1567.

NIPA Race/Date

Fermoy Friday 14th May 2021, liberation at 9.00am in Lt SW wind

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Ballymena & Dist winner Johnston Eagleson and W & J Smyth who filled the Top 10 from Fermoy.

Coalisland & District –Tadhg Kelly 1546, M McPhillips 1543, 1541, Tadhg Kelly 1540, B Morgan 1535, 1531.

Coleraine Premier HPS 16/593 – Jimmy Hanson 1550, J L Madden 1531, 1526, J McSeveney 1523, M & J Howard 1518, L Hanson & Son 1516.

Coleraine & County Derry – W & W Murdock 1520, Terence McCrudden 1506, Bridget McCrudden 1477, Davy Platt, 1477.

Cookstown Social 7/289 – K Morton & Sons 1548, 1535, G & S Smith 1526, 1519, W Bleeks & Son 1517, 1516. Well done Kenny Morton.

Castledawson – Lynn & Leacock 1474, S Watson 1467, Lynn & Leacock 1458.

Dungannon – Isbaner Barttec 1536, 1528, 1520, J & J Samson 1517.

Jimmy Hanson from the Coleraine Premier, winner of the Coleraine Triangle and 1st Sect A from Fermoy.

Winsdor Social 16/545 – Raymond McCann 1533, 1530, 1520, R & J Parke 1519, 1517, A Parke 1515. Super 1,2, and 3 for Raymond McCann second win of the year.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart – Andy Mitchell 1462, Cathal Fox 1461, Ray McMonagle 1457, 1450, Eamon Quigley 1448, Ray McMonagle 1446. That’s Andy winning two weeks on the trot with the same little pigeon and he has taken the pools again, that’s three weeks on the trot.

Derry & District 19/245 – A McCrudden 1535. D Canning 1520, M Jones 1505, J & G Ramsey 1485, J & M McDaid 1485, M & L Chism 1481.

Foyle RPS 13/162 – Paul Maxwell Jun 1484, D W Lofts 1478, 1452, 1452, Barry Hart 1449, John Coyle 1446.

Limavady – Ronnie Witherow 1529, 1447, 1442.

Londonderry PRS 8/87 – Leo Flanagan & Son 1528, 1514, 1474, 1455, D Kelly 1419, B Houston 1390. Congratulations to Leo, winning today’s race from Fermoy taking the first 4 positions in the Waterside club.

Maiden City 14/206 – Pat McLaughlin 1498, Pat Cregan 1490, P & M Healy 1485, R & G Martin 1581, R & N Cassidy 1475, Pat Cregan 1454.

Mourne & District –David Booth 1623, 1536, 1527, 1526, 1515, 1497.

Omagh & District – Alan Kelly 1567, 1548, K Armstrong 1545, S Pearmain 1529, A Kelly 1525, K Armstrong 1519.

Strabane & District 20/477 – Jay Walsh 1573, Eddie McGettigan 1565, 1526, Dessie Mullan 1519, Eddie McGettigan 1513, Declan McNulty 1510. Absolute cracking result for Jay Walsh yet again, winning his 3rd race of the season his loft is on form.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 13/370 – Young McManus & Sons 1533, 1533, 1516, 1510, M/M Robinson 1505, Young McManus & Sons 1505. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – M/M Robinson 1494, 1494.

Ballymena & District HPS 8/350 – J Eagleson & Sons 1528, 1523, W & J Smyth 1521, J Eagleson & Sons 1520, 1508, 1504. Johnston Eagleson & Sons have their third win of the season. Winning blue chequer yearling Lambrecht cock was from Jackie Steele of Rasharkin. Sire a son of Jackie’s good 38 cock and dam a sister to his famous 02 hen. One the same way bred topped the section three times in the 2019 season for W & J McLean of Rasharkin. Second bird timed a chequer w/f hen was sister to last week’s Combine winner from Roscrea. Sire “The Pest” and dam their good double Combine winner.

Ballymoney HPS 24/990 – J McDowell & Sons 1524, D Devenney 1523, 1519, J Connolly 1515, 1513, D & H Stuart 1511.

Ballymoney West Combine 9/284 – J McDowell & Sons 1524, J McConaghie 1490, L Neill 1486, Curry & Gilmore 1475, M Gambel & Son 1449, R J Elliott 1442.

Dervock RPS 7/334 – D Devenney 1523, 1519, D & H Stuart 1511, 1496, C McCook 1491, D & G McMullan 1461.

Broughshane & District – T & M Morrow 1512, A Purvis 1490, T & M Morrow 1467, Smyth & Wylie 1462, D Houston & Son 1456, Valerie Gage 1465.

Cullybackey HPS – Alan Darragh 1511, 1497, 1495.

Crumlin & District 8/272 – Fleming Bros 1497, McConville Bros 1491, 1478, Sefton Thompson 1477, 1469, Fleming Bros 1469.

Harryville HPS 15/403 – G Price 1506, S Crawford 1493, A McBride 1492, L Mullan 1489, R H Clements 1483, J Millar & Son 1473.

Kells & District HPS 8/258 – Surgenor Bros 1512, S Murphy 1511, 1507, 1505, B Swann & Son 1499, S Murphy 1496. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – B Swann & Son 1499, S Murphy 1472, C & D Jackson 1467, S Murphy 1465, Gregg Bros 1454.

Muckamore 8/374 – S & J Bones & T Yates 1532, S & N Maginty 1516, 1507, S & J Bones & T Yates 1493, Magill & Lavery 1485, T Patterson & Son 1472. Well done to Jason and Trevor on winning today’s race from Fermoy in Muckamore HPS. Another good card for S & N Maginty. The winner who races in the NIPA Sect C timed at 12.40hrs and the bird was flying 192 miles.

Randaslstown HPS 8/230 - F & G & J Dickey 1511, 1510, Stewart Bros 1505, 1503, J McNeill & Son 1486, F & G & J Dickey 1485. This week’s winner in Randalstown is “Wee Hamper Man” Frank Dickey the winner a Rudy Van Reeth from stock bought from Gibb and Byrne of Lisburn who have the best of these.

Rasharkin & District 11/339 – J & M Milliken 1524, Norman Bradley 1522, 1521, J & M Milliken 1515, Trevor Whyte 1504, 1491. Danny Dixon 1507, 1506. J & M Milliken 1513, 1498.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 1573, R D Calvin 1571, J & E Calvin 1552, G Buckley & Son 1551, 1550, P Boyd 1546.

Armagh HPS 13/421 – D C & P McArdle 1607, G & A Campbell 1575, 1569, I Parkes & Son 1564, R Parkes & Son 1551, 1541.

Beechpark Social – G McEvoy 1549, D Mawhinney & Son 1540, 1535, 1533.

Blackwatertown HPS – R G & G Donaldson 1521, Joe Brown 1505, R G & G Donaldson 1500, 1498, Joe Brown 1497, Collins & Douglas 1495. Delighted with a top card, our winner is a daughter of “Lady Moxham” the lofts good racing and now valued stock hen bred of course by the top Larne & Dist partnership of G K & I Moxham. This one’s nest-mate won from Fermoy last season as a young bird. Well done to all lofts in the result. Gary PO.

Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1561, John Greenaway 1553, David Calvin 1541, 1540, 1540, 1539.

Edgarstown 15/587 – J Trotter 1545, G & C Simmons 1540, S & E Buckley 1533, 1526, G & C Simmons 1522, R Cassells 1520. 2 Bird Nom - 1st J Trotter, 2nd G & C Simmons. Well done Jonny Trotter taking the top spot this week, he’s been knocking on the door the last few weeks, now getting his first win of the season.

Gilford & District RPS 10/301 – Rafferty & Toman 1554, Tom Wilson 1529, C & H Beattie 1521, A Feeney & Son 1515, Moody Bros 1513, Rafferty & Toman 1506.

Laurelvale 9/460 – C & C Brown 1587, 1566, A Craig 1529, 1527, 1523, 1522. C Brown takes the first two closely followed by A Craig. The first two arrivals were Staf van Reet cocks racing Roundabout.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1565, 1546, 1543, 1542, 1542, 1541.

Lurgan Social 22/909 – R Adamson 1560, D & B Lyness 1558, C J & B Ferris 1554, D & B Lyness 1544, R Adamson 1527 C J & B Ferris 1520.

Markethill 7/271 – B & P Baird 1555, R McCracken 1524, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1518, 1518, B & P Baird 1510, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1507.

Monaghan – Keith Allister 1597, 1594, Cooney Bros 1586, 1571, R Mulligan 1553, 1552.

Portadown & Drumcree – B Creaney 1614, Larkin Bros 1556, J Whitten & Son 1553, 1553, 1541, Larkin Bros 1541. 2 Bird Club – 1st J Whitten & Son, 2nd Larkin Bros. Nomination – 1st J Sterritt, 2nd G Matchett. A big well done to Bobby Creaney today winning 1st Club with a fantastic velocity that will hopefully be well up in the open result.

Wilton Cross 8/209 – H T & J Larkin 1559, W Millar 1517, Alan Larkin 1512, 1504, G Douglas 1501, 1500 The lads are buzzing with the result today clocking their wee blue hen that club mate Geoffrey Douglas gifted them, that’s two in a row for her and the Nom!

Fermoy 1st & 2nd Comb & Sect for Paddy McManus of Ahoghill -

Fermoy in Co. Cork was the liberation site for the fourth race of the season. Birds were released on Friday 14th May at 9.00am in a light west to south west wind. Best two birds in the Mid Antrim Combine on 1533ypm were timed in Ahoghill by top racers and breeders Paddy and William McManus of the Young, McManus & Sons partnership. Their two birds timed at 12.48pm for the 199 mile fly win 1st & 2nd Mid Antrim Combine 70/1966 and 1st & 2nd Section B 119/4032. First bird a yearling red hen sitting 4 day on eggs is Gert Heylen x Danny Dixon Lambrecht and the second bird a yearling chequer hen sitting 10-12 day eggs is Karel Laenen x Louis Thijs. Both their birds were clocked at the exact same time making them joint Combine and Section winners. Another top result for Paddy & William. Other winners included last week’s Combine winners Johnston Eagleson & Sons on 1528 who had the best two birds in both Ballymena & Dist and the town, J & M Milliken winning for the second time in Rasharkin on 1524, best Associate members T & M Morrow 1512, Surgenor Brothers with their first win of the season in Kells & Dist 1512 and F & J & G Dickey of Randalstown on 1511 for their third win of the season. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Fermoy (1) 70/1966 - Young, McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1533.42, Young, McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1533.42, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1528, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1524, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1523, N Bradley Rasharkin 1522, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1521, N Bradley Rasharkin 1521, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1520, Young, McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1516, J & M Milliken 1515, J & M Milliken 1513, T & M Morrow Associate 1512, Surgenor Bros Kells 1512, S Murphy Kells 1511, F & J & G Dickey Randalstown 1511, F & J & G Dickey 1510, Young, McManus & Sons 1510, J Eagleson & Sons 1508, S Murphy 1507, D Dixon Rasharkin 1507, D Dixon 1506, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1505, Young, McManus & Sons 1505, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1505, S Murphy 1504, T Whyte Rasharkin 1504, J Eagleson & Sons 1504, Stewart Bros 1503, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1502, W & J Smyth 1501, J & M Milliken 1498, Young, McManus & Sons 1498, J Eagleson & Sons 1496, J Eagleson & Sons 1496, S Murphy 1496, J Eagleson & Sons 1496, Young, McManus & Sons 1495, S Murphy 1495, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1494

Old Bird Points Fancier of the Year (Week 4) - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 150, Young, McManus & Sons Ahoghill 101, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 43, J Rock Associate 34, S Murphy Kells 27, A McBride Associate 23.

Ballymena & Antrim Clubs Fermoy

Ahoghill Flying Club 13/370 – Young McManus & Sons 1533, 1533, 1516, 1510, M/M Robinson 1505, Young McManus & Sons 1505, M/M Robinson 1502, Young McManus & Sons 1498, 1495, M/M Robinson 1494. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – M/M Robinson 1494, 1494.

Muckamore – S & J Bones & T Yates 1532, S & N Maginty 1516, 1507, S & J Bones & T Yates 1493, Magill & Lavery 1485, T Patterson & Son 1472, R Bethel & Son & D Young 1470, Magill & Lavery 1465. Another good card for S & N Maginty. The winner who races in the NIPA Sect C timed at 12.40hrs and the bird was flying 192 miles.

Ballymena & District HPS 8/350 – J Eagleson & Sons 1528, 1523, W & J Smyth 1521, J Eagleson & Sons 1520, 1508, 1504, W & J Smyth 1501, J Eagleson & Sons 1496, 1496, 1496. Johnston Eagleson & Sons have their third win of the season. Winning blue chequer yearling Lambrecht cock was from Jackie Steele of Rasharkin. Sire a son of Jackie’s good 38 cock and dam a sister to his famous 02 hen. One the same way bred topped the section three times in the 2019 season for W & J McLean of Rasharkin. Second bird timed a chequer w/f hen was sister to last week’s Combine winner from Roscrea. Sire “The Pest” and dam their good double Combine winner.

Rasharkin & District 11/339 – J & M Milliken 1524, Norman Bradley 1522, 1521, J & M Milliken 1515, Trevor Whyte 1504, 1491. Danny Dixon 1507, 1506. J & M Milliken 1513, 1498.

Broughshane & District – T & M Morrow 1512, A Purvis 1490, T & M Morrow 1467, Smyth & Wylie 1462, D Houston & Son 1456, Valerie Gage 1465.

Kells & District HPS 8/258 – Surgenor Bros 1512, S Murphy 1511, 1507, 1505, B Swann & Son 1499, S Murphy 1496, 1495, 1486. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – B Swann & Son 1499, S Murphy 1472, C & D Jackson 1467, S Murphy 1465, Gregg Bros 1454.

Randaslstown HPS 8/230 - F & G & J Dickey 1511, 1510, Stewart Bros 1505, 1503, J McNeill & Son 1486, F & G & J Dickey 1485, J McNeill & Son 1483, Stewart Bros 1474. This week’s winner in Randalstown is “Wee Hamper Man” Frank Dickey the winner a Rudy Van Reeth from stock bought from Gibb and Byrne of Lisburn.

Cullybackey HPS – Alan Darragh 1511, 1497, 1495.

Harryville HPS 15/403 – G Price 1506, S Crawford 1493, A McBride 1492, L Mullan 1489, R H Clements 1483, J Millar & Son 1473, L Mullan 1471, D Craig 1470, A McBride 1469, M D C Magill 1468.

Crumlin & District 8/272 – Fleming Bros 1497, McConville Bros 1491, 1478, Sefton Thompson 1477, 1469, Fleming Bros 1469, McConville Bros 1466, 1466, Fleming Bros 1452, Sefton Thompson 1451.

NIPA Section B 1st Fermoy 119/4032 – Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1533, Young McManus & Sons 1533, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1528, J McDowell & Sons Ballymoney 1524, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1524, D Devenney Ballymoney 1523, J Eagleson & Sons 1523, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1521, J Eagleson & Sons 1520, D Devenney 1519.

“Fermoy Queen” tops Sect A & Triangle for Jimmy Hanson -

The fourth race of the old bird season was flown from Fermoy on Friday 14th May, it was probably the race Jimmy Hanson from the Coleraine Premier was patiently waiting on and why not. He sent his good Lambrecht hen that has won a host of prizes and had already collected 5 x 1sts, and from where? Fermoy in County Cork. She probably could come back from there with her eyes closed, she was best bird again and the good hen named locally as Fermoy Queen lifts 1st Club, 1st Coleraine Triangle, 1st Section A and 49th Open NIPA with over 27,600 birds competing. Danny Coyle got me a list of her winning positions, probably one of the best racers into the far flying North Coast, racing Roundabout. 2016 – 1st Club Fermoy. 2017 – 1st Club Fermoy, 4th Club Rosscarbery. 2018 – 4th Club Fermoy, 1st Coleraine Centre Fermoy 5 Bird Championship. 2019 – 5th Club Mullingar, 5th Club Tullamore, 8th Club Gowran Park, 4th Club Corrin, 4th Club Barleycove, 1st Club Fermoy. 2020 – 6th Club Tullamore, 2md Club Skibbereen, 4th Club Corrin. 2021 – 1st Club, 1st Sect A & 49th Open NIPA. News on her breeding is that she is bred direct from the nest-mate of “Champion Heartbreaker” another famous racer flown by good friend Danny Dixon of Dunloy.

Coleraine Triangle 1st Fermoy – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1550, R McCann Windsor Soc 1533, J L Madden Coleraine Prem 1531, R McCann 1530, J L Madden 1526, J McSeveney Coleraine Prem 1523, W & W Murdock Coleraine & Co Derry 1520, R McCann 1520, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1519, M & J Howard Coleraine Prem 1518, R & J Parke 1517, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1516, D Coyle & Son Coleraine Prem 1516, J Hanson 1516, D Coyle & Son 1515, A Parke Windsor Soc 1515, R McCann 1515, R McCann 1514, D Coyle & Son 1514, R McCann 1514, R McCann 1513, D Coyle & Son 1513, J Hanson 1512, J L Madden 1512, J Hanson 1511.

Ballymoney & Coleraine Clubs FermoyColeraine Premier HPS 16/593 – Jimmy Hanson 1550, J L Madden 1531, 1526, J McSeveney 1523, M & J Howard 1518, L Hanson & Son 1516, D Coyle & Son 1516, J Hanson 1516, D Coyle & Son 1515, 1514, 1513, J Hanson 1512, J L Madden 1512, J Hanson 1511, R McAlary 1411.Winsdor Social – Raymond McCann 1533, 1530, 1520, R & J Parke 1519, 1517, A Parke 1515, R McCann 1515, 1514, 1514, 1513. 1,2, and 3 for Raymond McCann second win of the year

Ballymoney HPS 24/990 – J McDowell & Sons 1524, D Devenney 1523, 1519, J Connolly 1515, 1513, D & H Stuart 1511, D Dixon 1507, 1506, D & H Stuart 1496, J McDowell & Sons 1496, C McCook 1461, J McConaghie 1490.

Ballymoney West Combine 9/284 – J McDowell & Sons 1524, J McConaghie 1490, L Neill 1486, Curry & Gilmore 1475, M Gambel & Son 1449, R J Elliott 1442, W Rodgers 1418, W Blair 1408, A Hill 1323.

Rasharkin & District 11/339 – J & M Milliken 1524, Norman Bradley 1522, 1521, J & M Milliken 1515, Trevor Whyte 1504, 1491. Danny Dixon 1507, 1506. J & M Milliken 1513, 1498.

Dervock RPS 7/334 – D Devenney 1523, 1519, D & H Stuart 1511, 1496, C McCook 1491, D & G McMullan 1461, 1428, W & L McCaw 1411, S Laverty 1388.

Coleraine & County Derry – W & W Murdock 1520, Terence McCrudden 1506, Bridget McCrudden 1477, Davy Platt, 1477.

Jay Walsh best in Foyle Valley –

This week was yet another super result for Jay Walsh and his pigeons, Jay takes the top position again this week with a lovely mealy cock, well done Jay the whole Foyle Valley Combine is watching you perform well. Twinning pigeon won 1st Club Strabane, 2nd Section H and 10th Open NIPA racing against 27.607 birds which is a super performance.

Foyle Valley Combine 1st Fermoy 1271 birds - Jay Walsh 1573, Eddie McGettigan 1565, Anthony McCrudden 1535, Leo Flanagan & Son 1528, Eddie McGettigan 1526, Danny Canning 1520, Dessie Mullan 1519, Eddie McGettigan 1513, Declan McNulty 1510, M.Jones 1505.

City of Derry Federation 1st Fermoy – A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1535, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1528, D Canning Derry & District 1520, L Flanagan & Son 1514, M Jones Derry & Dist 1505, Pat McLaughlin Maiden City 1498, Pat Cregan Maiden City 1490, P & M Healy Maiden City 1485, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1485, M & J McDaid Derry & Dist 1485, Paul Maxwell Jun Foyle 1484, M & L Chism Derry & Dist 1481, R & G Martin Maiden City 1481.

Davy Booth from Mourne & Dist proudly displaying his latest 1st Open winner from Fermoy, a direct daughter of 1st Open Roscrea.

R G & G Donaldson Blackwatertown winners with latest addition, Ollie keeping an eye on them.

Former YB Derby winner John Trotter had 1st in Edgarstown from Fermo

Former OB Nat winner Bobby Creaney was best in Portadown and a good 1st Sect E & 2nd Open NIPA