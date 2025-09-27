Big questions remain around the ill-designed RHI scheme

A dark period in politics crept towards an end this week, with plans from the Executive to close the RHI scheme, which became known in its heyday as cash for ash.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The politicians involved in this decision deserve credit for seeking to do this in a way that is fair to those involved in the scheme, who invested a lot of money and faith, in response to assurances from politicians and others at the time. It is good that a dignified exit looks possible now, but big questions remain around how the scheme was so ill-designed in the first place and so poorly managed and controlled when it all began to go wrong. This left farmers who used the scheme and taxpayers the losers from a scheme doomed to fail because it was poorly designed and lacked the controls and common sense that would have allowed the brakes to go on when it began to go wrong, even as farmers were still committing to investments in costly RHI boilers. Hopefully that will soon all be water under the bridge hence the reason the UFU has given a cautious welcome to the plans.

Many paid a price for what happened, including farmers, politicians and their advisors. But questions remain as to why so many officials involved suffered no ill effects financially or to their careers for incompetence highlighted when the spotlight of good journalism was directed at the timetable and the decisions made. Hopefully big lessons have been learned about the need for better oversight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that taxpayers are yet to be convinced, given the delays and cost overruns on big hospital projects in Belfast. Those projects and the RHI debacle raise big questions as to whether the public sector has the expertise and competence to properly and professionally undertake projects on this scale when there is no sanction for failure. Farmers in the EU have a cause to fight over the future of the CAP. This is uniting member states and farm lobby organisations, but win or lose, funding and policies are assured right through to the mid-2030s. Farmers would like to secure further concessions, but whether they do or not their position, financially and as part of Europe’s rural society, is assured. Direct payments will continue and will probably remain ring-fenced; food security remains important and the farming lobby is strong and united, and listened to by politicians at national and EU level. This is a position we can only envy in a post-Brexit world. EU membership ensured farmers here secured the benefits of the strength of the farming lobby in Europe; today we are very much alone, with agriculture lacking friends in any party at Westminster. Food security is more about lip service than real policies to make it happen; green initiatives take precedence over food production and there is an absence, nationally or in the UK regions, of long term thinking about agricultural policies to deliver food and a thriving rural economy.

The RHI debacle raises big questions as to whether the public sector has the expertise and competence to properly and professionally undertake projects on this scale.

The industry succeeds as a food producer and keeps supermarket shelves well stocked despite, not because of, anything the government does. That is a sad situation for an industry that could do so much for the economy if given the right encouragement and signals. In the EU, policy is focussed now on making farming an attractive prospect for the next generation. Here what government says and does has the opposite effect.

The Chancellor’s perverse decision on agricultural property relief and inheritance tax is already discouraging rather than encouraging a new generation of younger farmers even if it will not be implemented until 2027. With the budget looming in November, farmers are wondering if they will again be losers in a tax grab because they are asset rich and cash poor. What the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said this week on the UK economy was depressing for Rachel Reeves. It said the UK has the highest inflation rate, at 3.5 per cent, of any of the G7 leading economies. The UK forecast for next year is 2.6 per cent, but that would still be the highest in the G7. This is close to twice the Bank of England target rate, making any further reduction in interest rates a risky gamble. Growth remains elusive for the UK, with the forecast that it will remain at an anaemic one per cent next year, making a strong case for spending cuts rather than more tax rises.