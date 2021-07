Big show of sheep and lambs at Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane & Son)

News

There was an exceptional show of excellent quality cattle on Saturday.

Fat Cows to £2.17, £2.14 per kilo.

Sheep trade remained strong for fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes and Ewes with lambs.

Fat ewes sold to £190.00, fat lambs £5.19 per kilo.

Fat Lambs: 27 at £110, 24.4kgs at £109, 23.1kgs at £109, 22.8kgs at £108.5, 22.5kgs at £107.5 23.3kgs at £106.5, 22.1kgs at £105, 22 kgs £105, 21.4 at £103.5, 22kgs £103 21kgs at £98, 16.6kgs at £85.

Fat Ewes: Top prices £140, £135, £127, £125, £124, £122, £120, £116, £110, £105.

An excellent entry of cattle on Saturday with fat cow top prices to £2.17 and £2.14. per kilo. Cows and Calves an excellent trade up to £2040 and £2000 for top quality stock.

Beef Bullocks and Heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock. More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat Cows: SIM 700kgs £2.17, LIM 500kgs £2.14, LIM 550kgs £2.11, SIM 460kgs £2.10, LIM 570KGS £2.07, CH 520kgs £2.07, LIM 540kgs £1.94, LIM 540kgs £1.87, LIM 430kgs £1.85, LIM 580kgs £1.84, SIM 580KGS £1.83 HER 510KGS £1.75, BB 540KGS £1.67, CH 450KGS £1.65

Beef Bullocks: LIM 568KGS £1370, LIM 525KGS £1350,LIM 840kgs £1310, LIM 544kgs £1300, AA 593kgs £1260, LIM 541KGS £1220, FKV 544KG £1160, FKV 517kgs £1150, SHB 548kgs £1110, CH 541KGS £1100, CH 513KGS £1080, CH 532kgs £1070, CH 573kgs £1050, LIM 508kgs £1030, CH 520kgs £1000, CH 500kgs £990, CH 510kgs £990.

Stores Bullocks: LIM 457KGS £1110 SIM 446kgs £1090, CH 448kgs £1080, LIM 430kgs £1070, DAQ 458kgs £1070, CH 383kgs £1060, CH 401KGS £1060, LIM 480kgs £1050, CH 405kgs £1050, CH 470kgs £1030, CH 350kgs £1020, LIM 425KG £1020, LIM 479kgs £1000, CH 315kgs £940, CH 340kgs £910, CH 309kgs £900, LIM 265kgs £800.