Bill Pepper, to leave Cheffins after over 30 years at the firm

Bill Pepper comments: “I have had the most fantastic career at Cheffins, however after being at the firm for my entire working life I have decided that now is the time for a new challenge. Whilst it will be incredibly hard to leave Cheffins and my team, I am looking forward to being able to spend more time with my family, work on other projects and hopefully travel the world once restrictions allow.”

Talking about the development of the Cambridge Machinery Sales, he continues: “When I first started all those years ago, the only way to sell machinery was through a weekly publication or via the Cheffins sale ground. There were no internet sales, so I could never could have foreseen that we would end up offering online-only auctions as we were forced to throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The past 26 years or so at the sale ground has seen Cheffins go from strength to strength to become the leading auctioneer in the second-hand machinery market. Throughout that period, we have seen the rise and fall of the Fordson Super Major trade to Syria, the influx of Eastern European buyers as borders fell, the devastation of Foot and Mouth, the astonishing Sudanese trade for the older Massey Fergusons, the challenges and opportunities created by Brexit and more recently, the havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout all of this, we as a team have stayed strong and adapted, managing to continue to service the second-hand machinery market to the highest standards. From standing outside in all weathers selling each lot piece by piece, I have overseen the development of the auction right the way through to the construction of the drive-through building, which was completed in 2016, and most recently the development of the online-only sales during the periods of lockdown.”