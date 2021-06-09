Biosecurity essential following ILT outbreak in NI poultry flocks, says UFU

60884246 - red chicken close up in outdoor hen house in summer day

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “ILT is extremely infectious. While the disease isn’t as life-threatening to birds as avian influenza with flocks normally recovering after ten days of infection, it can still impact a farm business significantly. It will greatly reduce production creating financial implications. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing and increased mortality.

“To prevent the disease from spreading and to protect all flocks and farm businesses across NI, biosecurity is crucial. All poultry and bird keepers need to review and heighten their biosecurity where necessary. All movement in and out of bird enclosures should be minimised, clean footwear before and after visiting birds, keep farms clean and tidy regularly disinfecting hard surfaces, and ensure rats and mice are controlled.

“We urge all bird keepers to keep a close eye on flocks for symptoms. Any suspicion of disease or increased mortality needs to be reported to their vet or local divisional veterinary office immediately.”

The registration of all birds within NI is key to controlling disease outbreaks such as ILT in NI.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for backyard keepers as well as poultry farmers to ensure their flock is registered with DAERA. Backyard keepers are those who have birds, regardless of how many, residing on their premises for personal use. This includes hens housed in gardens. Registration does not only apply to poultry farmers and the only exception to registration is pet birds that live inside the home. All other birds need to be registered and if they are not, this should be done as soon as,” said Mr Irvine.