Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club rallies to Hospice’s cause

The club held a classic car event at The Birches, as well as a ‘Big Country Night’ at the Seagoe Hotel.

The club will hold another Vintage Car and Classic Car Rally on 1 July at the Birches, and plans are being finalised for the return of the Big Country Night in March 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Wilson MBE, chair of Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting NI Hospice with these two events, which were well attended, hugely successful and great craic in support of a great cause!

The Birches Vintage & Classic Car Club recently raised £14,600 by holding a Classic Car event at The Birches, as well as a Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel. Pictured are John Wilson MBE, Chair of the Birches Vintage & Classic Club, Vivien Jess, Chair of the NI Hospice Banbridge Support Group and Fiona Borkowski, NI Hospice Community Fundraiser.

“The Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club has been supporting the NI Children’s Hospice since 2014 and has raised an incredible total of £91,906 for the charity so far. The hospice’s work in our local communities is invaluable, and we’re proud to be playing our own role in helping this amazing cause.”

Lauren Doherty, interim director at NI Hospice, said: “I want to take the opportunity to thank Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club for their amazing fundraising efforts. Their wonderful ongoing support is very much appreciated and will help us continue caring for thousands of babies, children and adults with life-threatening and life-limiting illness every year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement