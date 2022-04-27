Bird flu biosecurity measures are important for backyard keepers and poultry farmers alike

UFU poultry chair, Ronnie Wells, described the lifting of AI measures as “positive news”, but emphasised the importance of poultry and backyard keepers remaining vigilant, due to the presence of migratory birds.

With these birds still present in Northern Ireland, the risk of avian influenza has not disappeared.

“The threat of disease should still be at the fore of everyone’s mind,” explained Mr Wells.

“For those who have housed birds during the last number of months, now is the time to prepare for birds returning back to the range from 2 May.

“I urge members to make sure that strict biosecurity measures are put in place and maintained.

“This includes regularly cleansing and disinfection of hard surfaces, fencing off ponds or standing water and the reintroduction of wild bird deterrents.”

It is important that birdkeepers are always cautious, especially when visitors are on site.

Mr Wells added: “When birds are released outdoors, all poultry and captive birdkeepers will need to continue taking extra biosecurity precautions.

“It is vital that everyone pays extra attention to cleaning and disinfecting equipment, clothing and vehicles.

“Access should be limited to essential visitors only on sites, and workers need to change clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures.