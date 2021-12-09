Bird flu confirmed in other parts of Northern Ireland

This brings the total number of cases in wild birds in Northern Ireland, including at the Waterworks and West Belfast Lough, to nine.

Jim Blee, deputy director of the animal health and welfare division, appeared before the Stormont Agriculture Committee this morning where he confirmed the number of cases to date.

Addressing MLAs, Mr Blee said this is now “the largest ever outbreak of avian influenza on these islands”.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two flocks, a commercial flock in Aughnacloy and a smaller flock in Broughshane, have been culled and restriction zones put in place.