Bird flu confirmed in other parts of Northern Ireland
Avian influenza has been confirmed in wild birds in Hillsborough Park, County Down, and the Loughshore in Portadown, County Armagh.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 3:16 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 4:12 pm
This brings the total number of cases in wild birds in Northern Ireland, including at the Waterworks and West Belfast Lough, to nine.
Jim Blee, deputy director of the animal health and welfare division, appeared before the Stormont Agriculture Committee this morning where he confirmed the number of cases to date.
Addressing MLAs, Mr Blee said this is now “the largest ever outbreak of avian influenza on these islands”.
Two flocks, a commercial flock in Aughnacloy and a smaller flock in Broughshane, have been culled and restriction zones put in place.
Yesterday, it was revealed the bill for compensation could run to tens of millions of pounds.