Birkins in Belfast: Wilsons Auctions’ secret showcase at The Merchant Hotel

Taking place at The Merchant Hotel, this venue is renowned as a beacon of sophistication in Northern Ireland and provides the perfect stage for an evening defined by elegance, exclusivity, and exceptional treasures.

Rare statement pieces, fine jewellery, and iconic watches will all be available on the night of the auction. Each item listed in the catalogue has been carefully authenticated by a team of luxury experts.

Wilsons Auctions ensure every item is genuine, offering buyers the opportunity to own not just luxury, but sought-after items normally only available on retail waitlists.

Highlighted in the auction catalogue is a platinum Rolex Daytona with ice blue dial. Equally compelling is a 18ct white gold Rolex Sky-Dweller, offered complete with original box and papers.

For jewellery lovers, eyes will be on a show-stopping platinum natural Brilliant Cut 3.75ct Diamond Solitaire Ring, modern and dazzling in its simplicity along with a rare opportunity to acquire an important Cartier Emerald and Diamond Necklace. The necklace compromising of a graduating row of round-cut emeralds in clusters of round brilliant-cut diamonds adorned by further round brilliant-cut diamonds complete with its original Cartier fitted box.

Fashion connoisseurs will be drawn to a Hermès Birkin in Gris Asphalt Clemence Leather. Alongside the Birkin will be a large range of designer handbags, including Yves Saint Laurent Kate Tassel, Hermès Kelly Retourne, Fendi Baguette, Gucci Marmont Tote, and a Chanel Paris-Cuba Multicolour Sequin Medium Boy Bag.

Luxury Goods Auctioneer, Allan Mckenzie, commented: “This is certainly building to be an exciting one! We run various luxury auctions every month and yet so many people don’t realise this is on their doorstep.

“Luxury activity has been trending across Belfast and Northern Ireland over recent months with new brands coming online and the glamour of The Open golf tournament.

“The event offers bidders a rare opportunity to purchase world-class pieces. Forget the retail waitlists and price tags, and get registered to bid at Wilsons Auctions Luxury!”

The Luxury Auction commences at 7pm on Friday 15 August.

Bidders are encouraged to attend and bid in person however there will be a live online bidding option also available for those registered.

Viewing will be available on the day of the auction starting at 12 noon to 6pm.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only for this auction. To speak further about specific Lots or to arrange a viewing, contact Allan McKenzie via [email protected].

To browse the auction catalogue, further information and register for the auction, please visit www.wilsonsauctions.com

