Birthday surprise for sheep farmer Ivan as two sets of quintuplets arrive

Ivan Stevenson, who lives near Broughshane in County Antrim, got a surprise last Monday when one of his ewes had five healthy lambs.

However, you can imagine Mr Stevenson’s shock when, later in the week, another of his sheep gave birth to five lambs!

The Mourne native said the two sets of five lambs were a lovely birthday present.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivan Stevenson got not one, but two birthday surprises last week when he had two sets of quintuplets born on his sheep farm. Image: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

This is the first (and second!) time he has had quintuplets born on his commercial sheep farm.

Chatting to the Farming Life about the special deliveries, Mr Stevenson explained how the Belclare sheep are known for producing large numbers of lambs.

All 10 lambs are thriving and have been successfully adopted by other mothers (as seen in the pictures).

Mr Stevenson has kept a commercial flock since the 1950s and is well-known in sheepdog trial circles.

Image: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

He has bred and trained successful sheepdogs for many years and represented Ireland at the world trials.

Image: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Image: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Image: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia