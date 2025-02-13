Black Box Donuts seals sweet deal with Tesco Northern Ireland superstores

Newcastle-based Black Box Donuts are bringing a touch of sweetness to Tesco Northern Ireland superstores.

Treat lovers are able to enjoy a fresh Co Down-made Black Box doughnut for £2.50 at the front of the store or with a cup of Smokin’ Bean coffee for only £3 as part of the new Coffee Meal Deal.

The offer is available at the stores in Knocknagoney, Castlereagh, Carrickfergus, Lisburn Bentrim Road, Northcott, Newtownards, Magherafelt, Dungannon, Cookstown, Ballymena, Newtownabbey and Newtownbreda.

The chocolate-filled doughnuts are carefully fried and decorated by hand. Tesco customers looking for a sweet break may choose among Black Box Donuts’ best-selling flavours: Biscoff, Bueno, Kinder bar, white chocolate buttons, Ripple and Rolo.

Black Box Donuts was founded in August 2019 by Darren McKibbin and the idea came from family trips to Orlando, Florida.

“We realised there were no quality doughnuts in Northern Ireland and saw an opportunity. It all started with one shop in Newcastle with a bakery out the back,” Darren said.

“We grew to have stores in Belfast and Bangor and a state-of-the-art bakery capable of producing over 20,000 doughnuts per day.

“We then realised that opening stores wasn’t the long-term solution and started supplying into other stores.”

Darren added Black Box Donuts is delighted to offer their products at Tesco:

“It’s been a dream come true getting into the UK’s largest retailer. It is also a testament to the quality and the hard work of the whole team. We are looking forward to growing our partnership with Tesco.”

David Thompson, buying manager at Tesco, said welcoming a favourite local brand at stores across the province is part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to championing Northern Ireland suppliers and growing the local economy.

“This also helps ensure that we have the right range of local products for our customers, and we can respond quickly to changing customer needs,” he added.