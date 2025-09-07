Blackberries are in full swing at the moment and just a little bit sweeter

Back in 1783 there was a recipe in this paper for bacon cured with molasses, stout, rum and spices, including cayenne pepper.

According to the article the spices could be sourced in the markets of Belfast. The pork was submerged in a brine with the ingredients and saltpetre for a few weeks until the molasses had blackened the outside. The bacon was similar in style to those that are made in the Scotch Irish states of America. This story was relayed to me by Jonny Cuddy, from Aughnacloy, who produces award winning charcuterie. Jonny had been rearing pigs for many years on the family farm but in 2016 he started to experiment with curing the pork to “increase the return from our pigs”. His brand is called Ispini, the Irish word for sausage, and Jonny has established himself as one of the best charcuterie producers in the British isles. Jonny has recreated the recipe from the News Letter and calls it Lomo which is a Spanish version of cured pork loin.

There are so many aspects of this that I just love. The fact that he found a recipe in this paper from over two hundred years ago and went to work at recreating it. We tend to think of ourselves as sophisticated and innovative in our approach to food but I’ve found, like Jonny, by exploring old recipe books and menus that experimentation is not a new thing. We think spices are a new thing to this country but the fact you could buy spices in Belfast markets in 1783 is a revelation.

Florence Irwin, a food writer and cook from Portadown, known as the “Cookin’ Woman” also wrote for this newspaper throughout the 1920’s and thirties. Florence was, in her words, on a “crusade to restore good taste to the table and revive the custom, now nearly obsolete, of civilised eating”. In her eponymous book there are recipes for celeriac, kohlrabi, salsify, nettle champ, carrageen pudding with blackberries, blackcurrant vinegar, pollan, eels , pickled nasturtium buds, salt ling and dulse. She focuses on the seasonal, making the most of what’s available, having zero food waste, preserving food, telling a story of place through food, handing down recipes and celebrating the produce and where it’s from. The list above reads like a Michelin menu from right now. We were growing, cooking, experimenting and ultimately cherishing the produce we had here.

Picking blackberries in September is something I always remember doing. I use them as much as I can and then freeze or jam for the winter months.

This summer I’ve been buying onions from a grower and they are so sweet and delicious. The season is about to end so I’m channelling my inner Florence and preserving them for the winter. The onions are sliced and pickled with a beer, malt vinegar, mustard, thyme and honey solution. Pour the liquor over the onions in a kilner jar and seal. Store in the fridge and enjoy with burgers, grilled steak, vegetables and cheese. In the recipe here they’re paired with Jonnys old pork recipe ( available in good delis and farmshops) and some wheaten farls. Farls were traditionally made to use up the buttermilk from butter making. They’re relatively easy to make but straight off a hot pan, slathered with butter they just wonderful. Add some cured meat and pickled onions and you have something very special.

Blackberries are in full swing at the moment and just a little bit sweeter than usual thanks to a relatively sunny summer. Picking blackberries in September is something I always remember doing. I use them as much as I can and then freeze or jam for the winter months. The recipe is for the here and now – a simple blackberry mousse served with shortcake. It’s seasonal and of a time and place. There’s nothing as satisfying as picking your own free produce and making a delicious dish with it.