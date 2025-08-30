Blackstown flock set the pace for Texel Ram sales at Rathfriland

J Wilson & J&A Moses Grove Cottage Farm Ltd set the pace for Texel Ram trade at Rathfriland on Bank Holiday Monday. Their Blackstown Shearling Rams both saw the hammer fall for 1500gns twice for ET brothers Blackstown Hulk, WWB2402191(E2) and Blackstown Hugo, WWB2402181(E2). They are both March born Milestonehill General Lee sons out of a Allanfauld Archimedes sired dam.

Shearling rams continued to be in demand with the judges 2nd place exhibit from Eugene Branagan, Largy Flock coming in close behind the sale leaders at 1400gns. Largy Harry Gato, ELL2403861(E2) is a Teglium Goliath son out of a Knock Yardsman sired dam.Next in line for the cash was Messrs Sean and Josophine Burns with Longbeech Hansome, BEJ2402183(1). This Glenhone First Trust son out of a Milestonehill Ahab daughter stood 3rd in the Judges line-up and changed hands for 1350gns. Keeping the trade going at 4 figures was Mark Irwin’s favourite, Donaghmore Hilight, IGD2400684(2). This April born Alderview General son out of a Curley Empire daughter sold for 1300gns.Giving the Donaghmore pen a good sale average Mr Irwin’s sold this sheeps penmate, a Curley Empire son out of a homebred dam for 1200gns. Selling for the same money was Judge Troy Watson’s Fane Valley Champion, Milestonehill Holestone, ALL2402274(E1). He is a Lakeview Goliath son out of a Plasucha All Rounder ewe.

Up on last year’s average, Shearling Ram trade had consistently excellent trade averaging 1057.50gns for 20 sold and a clearance rate of 91%.

Leading the way in the Ram Lamb sales was the judge’s 2nd place from John Trimble’s Curley consignment. This Forkins Hawkeye son, TYC2501611(E2) and out of a Sportsmans Benchmark daughter sold for 1400gns. Coming in next for the money was the 1st place Ram Lamb and Fane Valley Reserve Champion from Philip Dodds, Tullybrannigan Flock. He is a Straidarran Hakka son, DOD2500871(E1), out of a Haymount Earth Wind and Fire dam and moves home for 1150gns. Keeping the Ram Lamb sales into 4 figures was Eugene Branagan’s Largy exhibit which claimed 4th place in the judge’s line-up.This Knap Grumpy son, ELL2504307(E2) out of a Mullan Amigo ewe sold for 1050gns. Coming in close behind at 1000gns was a Milestonehill exhibit from Murray Annett, a Ballydesland Eddie son, ALL2502390(E1) out of a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur daughter.

Judge Troy Watson and Fane Valley Representative Aaron Megaw present the Fane Valley Champion rosette to Murray Annett, Milestonehill Flock. Photo: NI Texel Sheep Breeder's Club

Ram Lambs averaged 711gns for 32 sold which was up on last year’s average and a clearance rate of 73%.

Show Results

Judge: Troy Watson Duvarren Flock

Sponsor: Fane Valley

Fane Valley Representative Aaron Megaw and Judge Troy Watson present Philip Dodds Tullybrannigan Flock with the Fane Valley Reserve Champion rosette at Rathfriland Texel Show & Sale. Photo: NI Texel Sheep Breeder's Club

Shearling Ram Class

1. Murray Annett Milestonehill

2. Eugene Branagan Largy

3. Sean & Josephine Burns Longbeech

4. Frank Clewer Bluehill

5. John McPolin Ballei

6. Liam McPolin Tamnaharry

Ram Lambs

1. Philip Dodds Tullybrannigan

2. John Trimble Curley

3. J&R Walmsley White Water Farm

4. Eugene Branagan Largy

5. Ryan Cunningham Baymill

6. Eugene Branagan Largy

Champion: Murray Annett Milestonehill

Reserve: Philip Dodds Tullybrannigan

Leading Prices

J McPolin 1000gns; 800gns; 600gns

M Annett 1150gns; 1000gns

S&J Burns 1200gns; 1350gns

P&R Garrivan 1500gns; 1050gns

D Sloan 1050gns

E Branagan 800gns

JWilson & J&A Moses 950gns; 800gns

N&R O’Hare 800gns; 600gns

R Cunningham 750gns

S Ferris 900gns

P Dodds 800gns

I&W MacRoberts 900gns; 650gns; 600gns

J Trimble 650gns; 850gns

W&J Herdman 700gns

F Clewer 600gns; 600gns

The Northern Ireland Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club wish to thank Troy Watson for taking the time to judge and express their gratitude to Fane Valley for their ongoing sponsorship for the sale. The next Club Sale is scheduled for Armoy Livestock Market on 11th September. Judging commences 6pm. Catalogues are available for download on the Texel website www.texel.uk/sales. For further information please contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock on 07791 679112.