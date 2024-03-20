THE Blair Castle International Horse Trials will take place at Blair Castle for the last time in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which has been hosted at Blair for 35 years, will go ahead this year as planned in a farewell celebration.

Alec Lochore, Event Director, Blair International Horse Trials, said: “This event became a phenomenal international success and has had unstinting support from the Blair Castle team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Of course, it is the end of an era for everyone involved – sponsors, competitors, volunteers, spectators and many more – and we are determined to sign off with a tremendous celebration at this year’s event in August.

Image: Blair Castle International Horse Trials

“At this stage it is too early to say what the future holds. There are a significant number of equestrian bodies involved and discussions to explore options will have to take place.

“The equestrian community is extremely grateful to the Blair Castle team for its outstanding commitment over so many years.”

The farmland on which the trials are held is increasing its involvement in regenerative agriculture and, in future, the land will require to be managed all year round in a way that is in accordance with its environmental aims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bertie Troughton, Resident Trustee of Blair Castle, added: “It has been a great pleasure and privilege being at the centre of Scottish equestrianism for so many years. We are bowing out after this year with huge gratitude to everyone who made the event so special.

“We are looking forward to hosting a fantastic event later this year which will be a fitting tribute to hosting the event for 35 years.”

All arrangements for entries and competitors for the Defender Blair Castle International Horse Trials 2024 between August 22 and 25 are unchanged.