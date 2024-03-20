THE Blair Castle International Horse Trials will take place at Blair Castle for the last time in 2024.

Blair Castle to sign off as host of International Horse Trials after 35 years
The event, which has been hosted at Blair for 35 years, will go ahead this year as planned in a farewell celebration.
Alec Lochore, Event Director, Blair International Horse Trials, said: “This event became a phenomenal international success and has had unstinting support from the Blair Castle team.
“Of course, it is the end of an era for everyone involved – sponsors, competitors, volunteers, spectators and many more – and we are determined to sign off with a tremendous celebration at this year’s event in August.
“At this stage it is too early to say what the future holds. There are a significant number of equestrian bodies involved and discussions to explore options will have to take place.
“The equestrian community is extremely grateful to the Blair Castle team for its outstanding commitment over so many years.”
The farmland on which the trials are held is increasing its involvement in regenerative agriculture and, in future, the land will require to be managed all year round in a way that is in accordance with its environmental aims.
Bertie Troughton, Resident Trustee of Blair Castle, added: “It has been a great pleasure and privilege being at the centre of Scottish equestrianism for so many years. We are bowing out after this year with huge gratitude to everyone who made the event so special.
“We are looking forward to hosting a fantastic event later this year which will be a fitting tribute to hosting the event for 35 years.”
All arrangements for entries and competitors for the Defender Blair Castle International Horse Trials 2024 between August 22 and 25 are unchanged.
Full details are available on the horse trials website: www.blairhorsetrials.co.uk