Blas na hÉireann 2025 finalists announced, and it’s a standout year for Antrim producers

The finalists for Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards 2025, have been announced, with 17 exceptional producers from Co Antrim making it through to the final stage of Ireland’s most prestigious food awards.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The countdown is now officially on for the return to Dingle this autumn, where the very best of Irish food and drink will be celebrated from Thursday 2 October to Sunday 5 October, with the Blas Village, Showcase, Eat Ireland in a Day market and the awards themselves all running on Friday 3 October.

Now in its 18th year, Blas na hÉireann continues to grow, with more than 3,000 entries submitted from across the island, and a record number of new producers taking part. The 2025 awards also see the biggest ever expansion in categories, now totalling 190, including significant growth in fast-evolving areas such as alcoholic drinks and their non-alcoholic alternatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judging, which took place over May, June and July in partnership with UCC and TU Dublin, is blind-tasted and scored by a network of expert judges, including chefs, buyers, academics, restaurateurs, and industry leaders. Only the top entries from each category make it to the finalist stage, which is a huge achievement in itself.

Now in its 17th year, Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards, are the largest food awards on the island, open to all 32 counties. This year saw another strong year of entries with over 3,000 products and many new producers entering the awards for the first time. The final Blas na hÉireann 2024 awards were announced on Friday 4th October. Photo: Allen Kiely Photography

The finalists shortlisted from Co Antrim across a wide range of categories are Allied Bakeries, Annie's Delights, Basalt Distillery, Causeway Coffee, Draynes Farm, Dundarave Estate, Favourite Foods, Fred C Robinson, Glens of Antrim, Hovis Ireland Ltd., Longbridge Drinks Co., Mauds Ice Creams, Melting Pot Fudge, Scrumptious NI, Suki Tea Makers, Ten Watch Chocolates and Thompson's Tea.

“It’s been an exciting year for the Blas na hÉireann awards,” said Blas na hÉireann chairperson, Artie Clifford.

“That’s not just in terms of the ever-growing number of entries, but in the incredible standard of produce from both long-standing producers and impressive newcomers. We’ve also seen huge innovation across all categories, which reflects the evolving landscape of Irish food and drink. For us, these awards are about championing the producers, and giving them the spotlight they deserve in Dingle each October. We can’t wait to welcome them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Blas na hÉireann weekend will see the return of the hugely popular Eat Ireland in a Day market and the Blas Village, where 2025 finalists can showcase their products, connect with buyers, and meet with fellow producers, media and food lovers from across the country. With sustainability at the forefront once again, this year’s event will continue to build on its environmentally friendly policies and support a more conscious future for Irish food.

The finalists for Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards 2025, have been announced. (photo: Allen Kiely)

Making it as a finalist is no small achievement. The competition intensifies every year, and the producers shortlisted really do represent the crème de la crème of Irish food and drink.

The Blas na hÉireann awards weekend in Dingle is a celebration of great food, and of the people, passion and place that make that Irish food so special.