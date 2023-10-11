Bleary YFC launch new merchandise sponsored by Farmlay Eggs
Bleary YFC have announced the launch of the club’s merchandise, which has been kindly sponsored by Farmlay Eggs.
A spokesperson for the club said: “We are delighted to now have this connection within our local community and to be promoting a local business. Thank you to The Gordon Group also for the amazing job on the embroidery of our new merchandise.”
These will be available to order at the club's next next meeting on Friday, October 13 in Bleary Farmers Hall.
New members are still more than welcome to come along and see what Bleary YFC is all about. Picture: Bleary YFC