Bleary YFC look back at a summer of superb achievements
In June several members headed to showcase the club at the Bleary YFC stall at Lurgan Show. Members even got to meet Northern Ireland's agricultural minister.
Next up Bleary YFC praised member Matthew Cochrane who excelled in many shows across Northern Ireland with his commercial heifer which picked up champion at several shows including Armagh Show.
As a club Bleary YFC also celebrated the marriage of members Sarah and James in August.
Bleary YFC held their first night back at the start of September bringing in plenty of new and old faces.
On 20th September Bleary welcomed DJNI to host the club’s ‘Let’s get Quizzical’ night with most members showing off their brainiac side.
Meanwhile, for nine weeks member Lauren McRoberts headed off to Canada on exchange. Lauren got to experience many different tours and different ways of farming.
As Bleary YFC head into their 95th year of the club there is plenty of big things planned for the 2024/2025 year so be sure to keep an eye out for upcoming events.
