The club welcomed two members of the PSNI to Bleary Farmers Hall to tell the club about rural crime within Northern Ireland.

Over 40 members attended and heard some very important ways they can help prevent and protect themselves from rural crime.

Thank you to the two PSNI officers who took the time to come and talk to our members and give out some leaflets with information about rural crime.

Jane May, Lucy Bingham, Catherine Robinson and Sophie Farr

Bleary YFCs next meeting, Wellies at The Ready, is an out meeting on 7th October to Ballydown Farm, 66 Rathfriland Road, BT32 3RN.

Members are to meet at the farm for 7.45pm.

Members must have their membership paid in order to attend this meeting.

New members are still welcome aged between 12-30.

Jake Davison and Richard Faloon.

Tickets are now on sale for the Co Armagh fundraiser “Oktoberfest”.

This is for over 18s and details on how to purchase tickets are on the Co Armagh Young Farmers Facebook page.

Keep an eye out on our social media @blearyyoungfarmers for details of upcoming events and meetings.

Bleary YFC club photo following their rural crime talk.

Katy Minish and Annie Watt

From left to right, Faye Gardiner, Emma Gardiner, Ellie Woods, Pheobe Reid and Caylan Hylands

Members listening to what the PSNI had to say about rural crime

Tamar Hylands and Zoe Maguire

Sophie Farr and Molly Cochrane