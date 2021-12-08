Bleary Young Farmers reconnect after Covid

Robert Smyth spoke to the club on farm safety

In August 2021 Bleary YFC held their annual tractor run in aid of Macmillan Cancer support and after counting donations, a grand total of £5,000 was donated.

In September the club welcomed guest speaker Robert Smyth for a very informative farm safety talk.

Farm safety is so important for young farmers and can potentially save lives.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members attended Crumlin Road Gaol

This was followed by an out meeting to Airtastic in Craigavon. Many members came together for an evening of competitive games between teams in the bowling lanes.

On Friday, October 22 nearly 60 members enjoyed the jail of horror tour at Crumlin Road Gaol – some more than others.

Over 50 members from Bleary Young Farmers’ Club ditched the wellies for heels and glad rags and headed to the Canal Court in Newry for the annual Co Armagh dinner on Friday 5th November.

This was a very successful evening for Bleary YFC members who brought home many awards including County Armagh club of the year.

Members attended Crumlin Road Gaol

A special word of thanks goes to Hannah Kirkpatrick, YFCU vice president who judged Co Armagh and attended as a guest speaker.

Thanks also goes to the organising committee for making the event a huge success and to all the Bleary members who devoted time and effort to win these awards and assisted in making Bleary the Co Armagh club of the year.

Special awards were presented to Abby Morton for treasurer, Sarah Spence for position of Secretary and Amy Kinnear for position of PRO, senior member Zoe Maguire and junior member Marianna Neill for the year 2020-21.

Other competitions included heats for floral art, where the theme was ‘Twist and Turn’ and several members made it through to the final and public speaking finals where members were successfully placed.

Members of Bleary YFC pictured at the Co Armagh dinner

For more information and upcoming competitions follow Bleary YFC on their social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram or PM the page.

Club officials receiving Co Armagh club of the year award from Hannah

Members of Bleary YFC pictured at the Co Armagh dinner

Helen Laird who won awards for stockjudging

Bleary YFC members Jamie, Ben, Amy and Charlie enjoying their dinner