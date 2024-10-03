Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blenheim Palace has announced the return of its Rural Crime Farming Conference, on Wednesday 6th November 2024.

The popular event, now in its third year, runs in conjunction with the Thames Valley Police, who will join the farming community to discuss a range of relevant subjects, including crime prevention, business planning, and mental health.

With more names to be announced, speakers at the event include:

Mark Thomas, Support Officer, The Farming Community Network

Tim Field, Chair of the North East Cotswold Farmer Cluster

David Green, Head of Innovation at Blenheim Palace

Inspector Stuart ‘Hutch’ Hutchings, Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Task Force

The event starts at 7pm and includes a free hog roast, alongside a range of stalls from relevant organisations:

NFU

Datatag

ATVTrac

Thames Valley Police

Neighbourhood Watch

Rural Technology

Inspector Stuart Hutchings, from Thames Valley Police’s Rural Crime Task Force, commented: “Rural crime has a vast impact on all of our rural communities. Working with all our partners the Rural Crime Taskforce has a focus on the offenders and all rural crime offending.

“As a force, TVP aim is to create a hostile environment for those that commit Rural Crime and continue to reduce offending.

“Our rural communities play a massive part in making this happen, by reporting all incidents, recording the serial numbers and descriptions of their property and regularly reviewing their security. Working together we can all build on the successes of protecting our rural communities.”

There is no formal registration for the event which is free to attend, and takes place at The Stables Cafe at Blenheim Palace. The conference begins after visiting hours, so no entry fee is required.

For more information contact: [email protected].