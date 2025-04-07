Blistering trade at Markethill Mart, suckler outfits to £3660

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 600 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 5th April returned another blistering trade with good weather and strong beef trade ensuring that all rings were packed with buyers.

Heifers

The 200 heifers comprised mostly forward feeding and forward heifers.

Good quality forward heifers sold to £453 for 510k at £2310 from an Armagh farmer followed by £444 for 518k at £2300 from a Jerrettspass producer.

A Garrison farmer received £433 for 522k at £2260.

Main demand for good quality forward heifers from £380 to £428 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers sold to £435 for 612k at £2660 from a Dungannon farmer the same owner received £415 for 600k at £2500 and £411 for 682k at £2800.

All good quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £360 to £404 per 100 kilos.

Good quality grazing type heifers sold to £448 for 400k at £1790 from a Portadown farmer followed by £428 for 456k at £1950 from an Armagh farmer.

Main demand for good quality grazing heifers from £370 to £420 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 510k £2310 £453.00; Jerrettspass farmer 518k £2300 £444.00; Garrison farmer 522k £2260 £433.00; Tandragee farmer 542k £2320 £428.00; Tandragee farmer 558k £2360 £423.00; Poyntzpass farmer 540k £2270 £420.00; Ballynahinch farmer 504k £2100 £417.00; Poyntzpass farmer 572k £2370 £414.00; Cullyhanna farmer 556k £2300 £313.00 and Garrison farmer 594k £2450 £413.

Heavy heifers

Dungannon farmer 612k £2660 £435.00; Dungannon farmer 602k £2500 £415.00; Dungannon farmer 682k £2800 £411.0; Benburb farmer 646k £2610 £404.00; Dungannon farmer 614k £2450 £399.00; Dungannon farmer 642k £2550 £397.00; Cullyhanna farmer 644k £2540 £394.00; Benburb farmer 616k £2400 £390.00 and Katesbridge farmer 620k £2360 £381.

Middleweight heifers

Portadown farmer 400k £1790 £448.00; Armagh farmer 456k £1950 £428.00; Pomeroy farmer 464k £1950 £420.00; Cullyhanna farmer 496k £2080 £419.00; Kilkeel farmer 364k £1520 £418.00; Cullyhanna farmer 448k £1870 £417.00; Garrison farmer 472k £1970 £417.00; Cullyhanna farmer 458k £1910 £417.00; Jerrettspass farmer 496k £2060 £415.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 382k £1580 £414.

Bullocks

The 100 bullocks maintained a very strong trade with good quality forward bullocks selling to £453 for 506k Aberdeen Angus at £2290 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

The same owner received £447 for 544k at £2430.

An Armagh farmer received £439 for 526k at £2310.

All good quality forward bullocks sold from £370 to £436 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks sold to £403 for 660k at £2660 from a Waringstown farmer.

The same owner received £402 for 676k at £2720.

Main demand from £350 to £399 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £350 to £400 with several top quality lots to a top of £468 for 402k Aberdeen Angus at £1880 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £440 for 500k Charolais at £2200.

Forward bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 506k £2290 £453.00; Cullyhanna farmer 544k £2430 £447.00; Armagh farmer 526k £2310 £439.00; Cullyhanna farmer 514k £2240 £436.00; Cullyhanna farmer 552k £2400 £435.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 564k £2410 £427.00; Armagh farmer 524k £2210 £422.00; Cullyhanna farmer 574k £2370 £413.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 572k £2320 £406.

Heavy bullocks

Waringstown farmer 660k £2660 £403.00; Waringstown farmer 676k £2720 £402.00; Cullyhanna farmer 606k £2420 £399.00; Markethill farmer 698k £2770 £397.00; Waringstown farmer 632k £2470 £391.00; Armagh farmer 686k £2650 £386.00; Markethill farmer 712k £2750 £386.00; Markethill farmer 734k £2800 £382.00 and Armagh farmer 628k £2360 £376.

Middleweight bullocks

Kilkeel farmer 402k £1880 £468.00; Cullyhanna farmer 500k £2200 £440.00; Cullyhanna farmer 368k £1610 £438.00; Armagh farmer 436k £1770 £406.00; Armagh farmer 404k £1620 £401.00; Newry farmer 494k £1920 £389.00; Markethill farmer 492k £1900 £386.00; Keady farmer 402k £1550 £386.00 and Keady farmer 404k £1550 £384.

Weanlings

Another large entry of 280 weanlings again sold in an improved trade for all classes.

Good quality light males sold steadily from £400 to £500 per 100 kilos with a top of £551 for 236k at £1300 from a Warrenpoint farmer followed by £539 for 254k at £1370 from a Rathfriland producer.

The same owner received £534 for 238k at £1270.

Middleweight males sold to £550 for 320k at £1760 from a Ballinderry farmer followed by £526 for 310k at £1630 from a Rathfriland producer.

All top quality lots sold from £450 to £509 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £467 for 424k at £1980 from an Ardglass farmer.

The same owner received £453 for 426k at £1930 for £448 for 402k at £1800.

All good quality lots sold from £370 to £440 per 100 kilos.

Light heifer weanlings sold readily with good quality lots from £390 to £491 for 226k at £1190 for an Aghalee farmer followed by £472 for 252k at £1190 from a Annaghmore farmer.

Middleweights sold to £500 for 312k at £1560 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £484 for 304k at £1470 from a Markethill producer.

A Jerrettspass producer received £481 for 316k at £1520.

Main demand from £400 to £470 per 100 kilos.

Strong heifers sold from £350 to £468 for 402k at £1880 from a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received £443 for 402k at £1780.

Light male weanlings

Warrenpoint farmer 236k £1300 £441.00; Rathfriland farmer 254k £1370 £539.00; Rathfriland farmer 238k £1270 £534.00; Omagh farmer 276k £1390 £504.00; Keady farmer 280k £1400 £500.00; Rathfriland farmer 272k £1360 £500.00; Armagh farmer 226k £1100 £487.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 294k £1420 £483.

Middleweight male weanlings

Ballinderry farmer 320k £1760 £550.00; Rathfriland farmer 310k £1630 £526.00; Rathfriland farmer 318k £1620 3509.00; Markethill farmer 316k £1590 £503.00; Ballinderry farmer 344k £1720 £500.00; Ardglass farmer 400k £2000 £500.00; Warrenpoint farmer 318k £1580 £497.00; Rathfriland farmer 362k £1790 £495.00 and Rathfriland farmer 336k £1660 £494.

Strong male weanlings

Ardglass farmer 424k £1980 £467.00; Ardglass farmer 426k £1930 £453.00; Ardglass farmer 402k £1800 £448.00; Kilkeel farmer 412k £1820 £442.00; Sixmilecross farmer 420k £1850 £441.00; Kilkeel farmer 420k £1790 £426.00; Keady farmer 402k £1710 £425.00; Ardglass farmer 428k £1820 £425.00 and Newry farmer 460k £1950 £424.

Light heifer weanlings

Aghalee farmer 226k £1110 £491.00; Annaghmore farmer 252k £1190 £472.00; Armagh farmer 290k £1340 £462.00; Loughgall farmer 292k £1340 £459.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 288k £1320 £458.00; Newry farmer 226k £1035 £458.00; Armagh farmer 278k £1270 £457.00; Annaghmore farmer 268k £1210 £452.00 and Markethill farmer 288k £1300 £451.

Middleweight heifer weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 312k £1560 £500.00; Markethill farmer 304k £1470 £484.00; Jerrettspass farmer 316k £1520 £481.00; Markethill farmer 392k £1850 £472.00; Armagh farmer 318k £1490 £469.00; Markethill farmer 316k £1470 £465.00; Newry farmer 302k £1400 £464.00; Kilkeel farmer 336k £1550 £461.00; Dungannon farmer 436k £1590 £460.00 and Armagh farmer 306k £1390 £454.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 402k £1880 £468.00; Portadown farmer 402k £1780 £443.00; Portadown farmer 454k £2000 £441.00; Castlewellan farmer 402k £1770 £440.00; Newry farmer 426k £1800 £423.00; Keady farmer 444k £1870 £421.00; Jerrettspass farmer 404k £1660 £411.00 and Castlewellan farmer 515k £2090 £407.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £3660 for a Belgian Blue heifer with a bull calf from a Lurgan farmer.

The same owner sold a Belgian Blue heifer with a heifer calf at £2980 and a Jonesborough farmer sold a Hereford heifer with a bull calf at £1960.

In calf heifers sold to £1960 for a Hereford followed by £1890 for an Aberdeen Angus.