Blistering trade at Markethill Mart, suckler outfits to £3660
Heifers
The 200 heifers comprised mostly forward feeding and forward heifers.
Good quality forward heifers sold to £453 for 510k at £2310 from an Armagh farmer followed by £444 for 518k at £2300 from a Jerrettspass producer.
A Garrison farmer received £433 for 522k at £2260.
Main demand for good quality forward heifers from £380 to £428 per 100 kilos.
Heavy heifers sold to £435 for 612k at £2660 from a Dungannon farmer the same owner received £415 for 600k at £2500 and £411 for 682k at £2800.
All good quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £360 to £404 per 100 kilos.
Good quality grazing type heifers sold to £448 for 400k at £1790 from a Portadown farmer followed by £428 for 456k at £1950 from an Armagh farmer.
Main demand for good quality grazing heifers from £370 to £420 per 100 kilos.
Forward heifers
Armagh farmer 510k £2310 £453.00; Jerrettspass farmer 518k £2300 £444.00; Garrison farmer 522k £2260 £433.00; Tandragee farmer 542k £2320 £428.00; Tandragee farmer 558k £2360 £423.00; Poyntzpass farmer 540k £2270 £420.00; Ballynahinch farmer 504k £2100 £417.00; Poyntzpass farmer 572k £2370 £414.00; Cullyhanna farmer 556k £2300 £313.00 and Garrison farmer 594k £2450 £413.
Heavy heifers
Dungannon farmer 612k £2660 £435.00; Dungannon farmer 602k £2500 £415.00; Dungannon farmer 682k £2800 £411.0; Benburb farmer 646k £2610 £404.00; Dungannon farmer 614k £2450 £399.00; Dungannon farmer 642k £2550 £397.00; Cullyhanna farmer 644k £2540 £394.00; Benburb farmer 616k £2400 £390.00 and Katesbridge farmer 620k £2360 £381.
Middleweight heifers
Portadown farmer 400k £1790 £448.00; Armagh farmer 456k £1950 £428.00; Pomeroy farmer 464k £1950 £420.00; Cullyhanna farmer 496k £2080 £419.00; Kilkeel farmer 364k £1520 £418.00; Cullyhanna farmer 448k £1870 £417.00; Garrison farmer 472k £1970 £417.00; Cullyhanna farmer 458k £1910 £417.00; Jerrettspass farmer 496k £2060 £415.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 382k £1580 £414.
Bullocks
The 100 bullocks maintained a very strong trade with good quality forward bullocks selling to £453 for 506k Aberdeen Angus at £2290 from a Cullyhanna farmer.
The same owner received £447 for 544k at £2430.
An Armagh farmer received £439 for 526k at £2310.
All good quality forward bullocks sold from £370 to £436 per 100 kilos.
Heavy bullocks sold to £403 for 660k at £2660 from a Waringstown farmer.
The same owner received £402 for 676k at £2720.
Main demand from £350 to £399 per 100 kilos.
Middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £350 to £400 with several top quality lots to a top of £468 for 402k Aberdeen Angus at £1880 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £440 for 500k Charolais at £2200.
Forward bullocks
Cullyhanna farmer 506k £2290 £453.00; Cullyhanna farmer 544k £2430 £447.00; Armagh farmer 526k £2310 £439.00; Cullyhanna farmer 514k £2240 £436.00; Cullyhanna farmer 552k £2400 £435.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 564k £2410 £427.00; Armagh farmer 524k £2210 £422.00; Cullyhanna farmer 574k £2370 £413.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 572k £2320 £406.
Heavy bullocks
Waringstown farmer 660k £2660 £403.00; Waringstown farmer 676k £2720 £402.00; Cullyhanna farmer 606k £2420 £399.00; Markethill farmer 698k £2770 £397.00; Waringstown farmer 632k £2470 £391.00; Armagh farmer 686k £2650 £386.00; Markethill farmer 712k £2750 £386.00; Markethill farmer 734k £2800 £382.00 and Armagh farmer 628k £2360 £376.
Middleweight bullocks
Kilkeel farmer 402k £1880 £468.00; Cullyhanna farmer 500k £2200 £440.00; Cullyhanna farmer 368k £1610 £438.00; Armagh farmer 436k £1770 £406.00; Armagh farmer 404k £1620 £401.00; Newry farmer 494k £1920 £389.00; Markethill farmer 492k £1900 £386.00; Keady farmer 402k £1550 £386.00 and Keady farmer 404k £1550 £384.
Weanlings
Another large entry of 280 weanlings again sold in an improved trade for all classes.
Good quality light males sold steadily from £400 to £500 per 100 kilos with a top of £551 for 236k at £1300 from a Warrenpoint farmer followed by £539 for 254k at £1370 from a Rathfriland producer.
The same owner received £534 for 238k at £1270.
Middleweight males sold to £550 for 320k at £1760 from a Ballinderry farmer followed by £526 for 310k at £1630 from a Rathfriland producer.
All top quality lots sold from £450 to £509 per 100 kilos.
Stronger males sold to £467 for 424k at £1980 from an Ardglass farmer.
The same owner received £453 for 426k at £1930 for £448 for 402k at £1800.
All good quality lots sold from £370 to £440 per 100 kilos.
Light heifer weanlings sold readily with good quality lots from £390 to £491 for 226k at £1190 for an Aghalee farmer followed by £472 for 252k at £1190 from a Annaghmore farmer.
Middleweights sold to £500 for 312k at £1560 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £484 for 304k at £1470 from a Markethill producer.
A Jerrettspass producer received £481 for 316k at £1520.
Main demand from £400 to £470 per 100 kilos.
Strong heifers sold from £350 to £468 for 402k at £1880 from a Portadown farmer.
The same owner received £443 for 402k at £1780.
Light male weanlings
Warrenpoint farmer 236k £1300 £441.00; Rathfriland farmer 254k £1370 £539.00; Rathfriland farmer 238k £1270 £534.00; Omagh farmer 276k £1390 £504.00; Keady farmer 280k £1400 £500.00; Rathfriland farmer 272k £1360 £500.00; Armagh farmer 226k £1100 £487.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 294k £1420 £483.
Middleweight male weanlings
Ballinderry farmer 320k £1760 £550.00; Rathfriland farmer 310k £1630 £526.00; Rathfriland farmer 318k £1620 3509.00; Markethill farmer 316k £1590 £503.00; Ballinderry farmer 344k £1720 £500.00; Ardglass farmer 400k £2000 £500.00; Warrenpoint farmer 318k £1580 £497.00; Rathfriland farmer 362k £1790 £495.00 and Rathfriland farmer 336k £1660 £494.
Strong male weanlings
Ardglass farmer 424k £1980 £467.00; Ardglass farmer 426k £1930 £453.00; Ardglass farmer 402k £1800 £448.00; Kilkeel farmer 412k £1820 £442.00; Sixmilecross farmer 420k £1850 £441.00; Kilkeel farmer 420k £1790 £426.00; Keady farmer 402k £1710 £425.00; Ardglass farmer 428k £1820 £425.00 and Newry farmer 460k £1950 £424.
Light heifer weanlings
Aghalee farmer 226k £1110 £491.00; Annaghmore farmer 252k £1190 £472.00; Armagh farmer 290k £1340 £462.00; Loughgall farmer 292k £1340 £459.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 288k £1320 £458.00; Newry farmer 226k £1035 £458.00; Armagh farmer 278k £1270 £457.00; Annaghmore farmer 268k £1210 £452.00 and Markethill farmer 288k £1300 £451.
Middleweight heifer weanlings
Kilkeel farmer 312k £1560 £500.00; Markethill farmer 304k £1470 £484.00; Jerrettspass farmer 316k £1520 £481.00; Markethill farmer 392k £1850 £472.00; Armagh farmer 318k £1490 £469.00; Markethill farmer 316k £1470 £465.00; Newry farmer 302k £1400 £464.00; Kilkeel farmer 336k £1550 £461.00; Dungannon farmer 436k £1590 £460.00 and Armagh farmer 306k £1390 £454.
Strong male weanlings
Portadown farmer 402k £1880 £468.00; Portadown farmer 402k £1780 £443.00; Portadown farmer 454k £2000 £441.00; Castlewellan farmer 402k £1770 £440.00; Newry farmer 426k £1800 £423.00; Keady farmer 444k £1870 £421.00; Jerrettspass farmer 404k £1660 £411.00 and Castlewellan farmer 515k £2090 £407.
Suckler outfits sold to a top of £3660 for a Belgian Blue heifer with a bull calf from a Lurgan farmer.
The same owner sold a Belgian Blue heifer with a heifer calf at £2980 and a Jonesborough farmer sold a Hereford heifer with a bull calf at £1960.
In calf heifers sold to £1960 for a Hereford followed by £1890 for an Aberdeen Angus.
