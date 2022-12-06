On the market through leading estate agent Savills, this sale offers an “incredible opportunity” for potential buyers.

Also included is a former farmhouse, detached bungalow and a general purpose lean-to barn

The land, on the Ringdufferin Road, Toye, Downpatrick, County Down, comprised of Ringduffrin Golf Club until the closure of the course in 2011.

The land was then reclassified as agricultural land and was deep ploughed and power harrowed before being sprayed with fertiliser and sown in order to bring it back to its current arable condition.

Situated amongst the Drumlin Hills, the land is located on the shores of Strangford Lough with spectacular panoramic views over the lough and surrounding County Down landscape.

The land extends to a total area of 83.69 acres, of which 76.52 acres is arable.

The free-draining, productive farmland is laid out over 12 fields, with each generally of a good shape and size for modern agriculture.The land lies within a continuous block and has been well tended to by the current owners.

Arable crops are grown on the land, including winter wheat and spring barley. The land further benefits from a lean-to barn at the south which has been used for storage in recent years.

Situated to the south of the land is the former farmhouse - a live full planning application is being processed for a replacement dwelling.

This presents an extremely rare opportunity to purchase one of the finest sites on Strangford Lough for a two-storey, five-bed detached dwelling designed by the award winning 2020 architects.

The land further benefits from a second site to the north-east consisting of a detached bungalow, which has potential for a replacement dwelling subject to planning. Planning permission has been lodged for this replacement dwelling

This site currently comprises a derelict bungalow with outhouse/storage shed and is accessed of a private laneway.

The site extends to 0.6 acres, and benefits from uninterrupted views of Strangford Lough.

Both sites benefit from existing requisite utilities such as water, electric and mains sewage facilities.

You can find further details here, or contact Neal Morrison, Savills, on Tel. +44 (0)28 9026 7824.

