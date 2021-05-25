Blonde bonanza at Carlisle sale

Hallfield Plato - Sold for breed record price of 12,000gns

The November 2019 born bull drew bids from all areas of the ringside with the hammer eventually falling at 12,000gns to Thor Atkinson of Ulverston, Cumbria.

Sired by Broccagh Kingfisher ET and out of a homebred cow, Hallfield Mia, the bull’s breeder James Weightman admitted that it was a special day for the family as Plato topped the trade and secured a new breed record.

Mr Weightman said: “I’d received phenomenal interest in Plato over the last few months and I was delighted to see several commercial and pedigree breeders pushing him to a new breed record.”

Lochhead Rebecca sold for 2500gns - W Laird, breeder (left) and T Owen, purchaser (right)

Purchasing the bull, Thor Atkinson from the Arradfoot herd said: “Plato had everything we had been looking for in a bull – length, power and great hindquarters and I’m looking forward to using him and seeing what he produces.”

Hallfield Plato was one of three strong bulls forward by P Weightman and Sons, of Easington, Peterlee, Co Durham.

Next at 4200gns, was the second bull within the Whiteman consignment, Hallfield Penn.

The 24 month old Aaron Jaigo son was purchased by Brisbane Glen Estate Co, West Kilbride Ayrshire. This vendor also purchased Gleniffer Ralph, a young bull forward by A R Walker, Auchinlech, Ayrshire with the hammer falling at 2500gns.

Rounding up the trade for P Weightman and Sons was Hallfield Pete achieving 3600gns. This Aaron Jaigo son was purchased by J Musgrave, Hartlepool, Cleveland.

Females were also in great demand at the sale and sharing the spoils at 2500gns was Gleniffer Ruby and Lochhead Rebecca.

Gleniffer Ruby, a Gleniffer Noble Prince and Gleniffer Naomi daughter, forward by A R Walker, Auchinlech, Ayrshire was purchased by MR & GS Jenkins, Wick, Caithness.

Lochhead Rebecca, a Baileys Jacob daughter will join the Bickley herd of Mr T Owen, Malpas, Cheshire. The homebred 13 month old heifer was forward by L Laird & Sons, East Wemyss, Fife.

Commenting on the record price, and the sale generally, William McElroy, the British Blonde Cattle Society Chairman said: “It was an excellent days trading for the society and its breeders and it was wonderful to witness a new breed record being set.

“The successful sale saw steady bidding from start to finish and the atmosphere was buzzing. There was a great demand on the day and the Society have had a number of enquiries since the sale.

“At last the breed looks to be getting the recognition that it deserves and hopefully we will continue to see the breed go from strength to strength in the future.”

The sale which was conducted by Harrison & Hetherington Limited, Borderway Mart, Carlisle was kindly sponsored by DODD & CO, Chartered Accountants.

Averages:

4 bulls: 5575gns/£5,853.75

2 females: 2500gns/£2625