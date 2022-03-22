Blonde Bulls bolstering suckler success for the McKearney family

In 2018 John and Teresa bought the champion Blonde bull at the Autumn sale in Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Drumraymond Nimbo, sired by Ashtonlodge Tyson was bred by Henry Griffin, Toombebridge. Nimbo was successfully used on the cow herd made up of Limousin x Simmental x Charolais breeding.

Teresa explains: “The Blonde calves are easily born with low birth weight; they are bright calves that are keen to get up and suckle. This removes so much stress from the cow and farmer alike. We are very pleased with the temperament, growth and confirmation of the Blondes as they grow out and have decided to retain most of the Blonde-sired females as replacements – they will make excellent cows.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first batch of male calves were taken through to finishing at around 24 months and sold live through Keady Mart with excellent trade. Having now seen first-hand the combined daily liveweight gain, food conversion ability and superior kill out percentage of the Blonde carcass the McKearney’s will be going down the bull beef route. They aim to have the bulls finished and off the farm by 16 months, thus freeing up sheds and valuable forage for the remaining stock.

The first batch of retained Blonde heifers are due to start calving soon. Some are Ai’d with the rest in calf to a second Blonde bull purchased privately.

Teresa was delighted to have the Blonde progeny placed second in the Northern Ireland Commercial Herds competition in 2021.

Teresa aaded: “This reinforces our decision to use Blonde bulls and with the purchase of the second bull we can now continue to use Nimbo on the cows as he has excellent legs, feet and temperament.”