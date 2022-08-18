Blonde Club open day is a big hit

Guests were given a guided tour of the pedigree and commercial stock with many positive comments on the quality of the stock and the farm management on display. There was a fantastic demonstration of what the Blonde bull can do as well as the maternal traits on show throughout the commercial cow herd. A great afternoon was had by all including stock judging and show preparation demonstration. The afternoon was rounded off by a BBQ supper and ice-cream. There was a collection and auction with at least £1,000 raised for the NI Air Ambulance – with some donations still coming in.