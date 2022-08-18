Blonde Club open day is a big hit
On Saturday the Northern Ireland Blonde Club welcomed around 50 visitors to the McGartland Family Farm as kind hosts of the 2022 open day sponsored by Ennis Feeds.
Visitors were given a treat as Brian’s Drumnafern Blonde herd was judged reserve best small pedigree herd, NI in 2022 and the commercial herd was winner of the Club’s commercial herds competition in 2021.
Guests were given a guided tour of the pedigree and commercial stock with many positive comments on the quality of the stock and the farm management on display. There was a fantastic demonstration of what the Blonde bull can do as well as the maternal traits on show throughout the commercial cow herd. A great afternoon was had by all including stock judging and show preparation demonstration. The afternoon was rounded off by a BBQ supper and ice-cream. There was a collection and auction with at least £1,000 raised for the NI Air Ambulance – with some donations still coming in.
The NI Club would like to thank Brian and Dessie McGartland for kindly hosting the open day, all the volunteers for preparing the BBQ, Ennis Feeds for sponsoring the day, those who loaned trailers including Dobson machinery who loaned a new feed trailer. Also, all the visitors for making the day so enjoyable and last but not least Bo Davison for the wonderful photos.
