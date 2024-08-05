Blonde heifers, Tiger Lilly and Unity shine through at Clogher Valley Show

It was a day for stylish heifers to dominate the Blonde championships at Clogher Valley Show. Dernasigh Tiger Lily won the senior heifer class and was judge Helen O'Kanes Overall Champion.

July '23 born Silverwood Unity was the classy Champion of the NI Blonde Champion calf competition, she was also Helens Overall Reserve Champion as well as winning the junior heifer class.

Helen commented that 'Tiger Lily was a heifer of the highest standard who has great potential as a cow maker and looks forward to seeing her out as a cow with progeny at foot.'

Helen believes that Calf Champion 'Unity is a heifer with a fantastic future, very correct with great confirmation. Helen was very impressed with the numbers of quality Blondes on show, strong classes throughout and excellent showmanship on display from the younger exhibitors throughout the day.

Overall Champion; Dernasigh Tiger Lily from Molly Bradley with judge Helen O'Kane and Tommy Leister.

Clogher Valley Show results:

Heifer born 2022

1: Dernasigh Tigerlily - Molly Bradley, 2: Glenville Trixie - Dean & Owen Farrell, 3: Drumraymond Tango - Odhran O'Neill

Heifer born 2023

NI Blonde Cattle Club Calf Champion 2024, Overall Reserve Champion and junior heifer class winner.

1: Silverwood Unity - Colin McKnight, 2: Hillhead Ulrika - Roger Johnston, 3. Ballygowan Ursula - David Gibson, 4: Hillhead Unicorn - Gerard McClelland, 5: Ballymacan Unique - Roger Johnston

Senior Bull

1: Ballymacan Toby - Roger Johnston

Junior Bull

Reserve Calf Champion; Ballygowan Ursula with David Gibson and sponsor Carole Johnston.

1: Ballygowan Ultra - David Gibson, 2: Glenville Ugo - Dean & Owen Farrell, 3: Moneyscalp Utah - Gerard Mcclelland, 4: Ballymacan Urban - Roger Johnston, 5: Ballymacan Underdog - Roger Johnston

Cow any age

1: Ballygowan Rita - David Gibson, 2: Coole Pearl - Dominic Dorman, 3: Moneyscalp Shauna - Gerard Mcclelland.

Calf born 2024

Senior bull class winner; Ballymacan Toby with Victoria Johnston.

1: Ballymacan Vivo - Roger Johnston, 2: Coole Tess - Dominic Dorman, 3: Ballymacan Victoria- Roger Johnston, 4: Moneyscalp Violet - Gerard Mcclelland.

Pairs class

1: Ballymacan Blondes, 2: Moneyscalp Blondes, 3: Ballygowan Blondes, 4: Ballymacan Blondes.

Northwick House NI Club Calf Championship

1: Silverwood Unity - Silverwood Blondes, 2: Ballygowan Ursula - Ballygowan Blondes, 3: Glenville Ugo - Glenville Blondes, 4: Moneyscalp Utah - Moneyscalp Blondes.

Overall Champion

Junior bull class winner; Ballygowan Ultra from Ballygowan Blondes with handler Kacey Bowman.

Dernasigh Tigerlily - Molly Bradley, Reserve Champion, Silverwood Unity - Silverwood Blondes

Minor young handlers

1: Jack Farrell, 2: Noah McKnight, 3: Emily Dorman, 4: Seanan McGartland.

Junior Young Handlers

1: Owen Farrell, 2: Caitlin McGartland.

Senior young handlers

1: Kacey Bowman, 2: Gary Mcclelland, 3: Odhran O'Neill.

The NI Club would like to thank judge Helen O'Kane for travelling over from Wales for the excellent job placing the Blondes at Clogher Valley.

A huge well done to all the exhibitors for preparing, presenting and showing what was the biggest show of Blondes all year. Well done to the young handlers who have improved and competed with humility throughout the year.

Thanks to Northwick house for the continued sponsorship of the NI Club's Calf Championship - its been a while since we had more than 10 calves in the final.

Last but not least the Johnston Family hospitality suite was again second to none and £220 was raised from voluntary contributions and will be donated to Clogher Valleys chosen charity.

Club members should watch out for news on a visit to one of the leading breeders in the South and the 2024 herds competition results will be announced shortly.