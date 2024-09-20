Maghaberry Governor Tracy Megrath and ‘Blue Lights’ actor Neil Keery chat with prisoners from the Maghaberry ‘Off the Cuff’ Drama Society during Good Relations Week. Picture: Michael Cooper

ACTOR Neil Keery, who has starred in the ‘Blue Lights’ TV drama, has gone behind bars in Maghaberry Prison to lend his support to a new prisoners drama society.

The ‘Off the Cuff’ Drama Society has been working with Spanner in the Works Theatre Company to develop a play that highlights the rich diversity of Belfast and celebrates Good Relations Week in Northern Ireland.

Written by the prisoners, the short play ‘Salami on a Pizza’ tells the story of tourists visiting the Belfast Peace Wall – and how the characters from a diverse range of backgrounds come together for the good of the entire community.

Commenting on the Drama Group and its impact on prisoners, Maghaberry Prison Governor Tracy Megrath said: “Maghaberry has a long tradition of using drama to raise difficult issues and to help people in custody to express themselves in a positive yet challenging way.

“The drama society has been the next step in that work. I am delighted that Neil Keery has visited today and given his support to the work.

“We have worked with Patricia Downey from Spanner in the Works over many years, but this is the first time the prisoners have written, directed and acted in their own production. It has been a great experience for everyone and it is fitting that it is being performed as part of Good Relations Week.”

Patricia Downey, from SITW, said: “I’ve always believed that drama can help people to get involved in something positive and I am proud of our long partnership with Maghaberry and the Prison Service. The men have worked really hard on the project and I’ve been very impressed with their dedication.”

Commenting on his first visit to Maghaberry, actor Neil Keery said: “Today has been a real eye opener. In many ways we only hear the bad stories coming out of prisons but what I’ve experienced today is very positive.

“People use acting to confront difficult issues and I am grateful to the Governor and Patricia for the invitation to visit Maghaberry.

“It’s clear the men in the drama group have put a lot of effort into the play and I was only too happy to give them some tips from my experiences in acting.”