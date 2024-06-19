Kelly-Anne Small (Cushon), Stuart Sproule (Cleaver Fulton Rankin), Paul Murnaghan (BT), Suzanne Wylie (NI Chamber), Sam Trotter (Dell), and Susan Dunlop (GMcG).

GUESTS at NI Chamber’s 2024 Annual Lunch will join a celebration of the region’s creative industries, headlined by the cast and crew of award-winning drama series Blue Lights.

The sold-out event, which returns to Belfast City Hall on Friday (June 21), is set to be attended by more than 400 business leaders from across the Province. It will be hosted by NI Chamber’s new President Cat McCusker, Regional Market Leader, PwC NI.On the day, some of Northern Ireland’s finest creative talent will take an unscripted look behind the scenes at the acclaimed BBC series.

Lead cast members including Sian Brooke, Nathan Braniff and Katherine Devlin will be joined by writer Declan Lawn, as well as co-creators and Executive Producers Louise Gallagher and Stephen Wright.

In conversation with Claire McCollum, the team behind the crime drama series of the year will discuss Northern Ireland’s burgeoning creative industries, its talent pipeline and growing global reputation as a world-class filming location.