Following several confirmed cases of Bluetongue virus BTV3 at premises across Norfolk and Suffolk, the UK Chief Veterinary Officer has declared a bluetongue restricted zone across the region to mitigate the risk of further cases of disease occurring.

The total number of cases of Bluetongue virus BTV- 3 stands at five infected premises.

The new restriction zone replaces the original Temporary Control Zone.

It means that from 20.00 on 30 August all keepers of cattle, sheep, other ruminants and camelids in these hotspots will need to follow strict restrictions on animal and germinal product movements. Further information on these restrictions and the licences that are available is on gov.uk, alongside symptoms of bluetongue and how to spot it and report it.

All infected premises have been placed under restriction and susceptible animals can only be moved under licence from infected premises.

Essential moves of susceptible animals (cattle, sheep, goats, deer and other ruminants and camelids including llamas and alpacas) can take place without a licence within the Restricted Zone but cannot be moved out of the zone without a specific licence. A general licence to move animals to designated abattoirs is also available.

Bluetongue virus is primarily transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep, goats, deer and camelids such as llamas and alpacas. The impacts on susceptible animals can vary greatly – some show no clinical signs or effects at all while for others it can cause productivity issues such as reduced milk yield, while in the most severe cases can be fatal for infected animals.

It does not affect people, and meat and milk from infected animals are safe to eat and drink.

Surveillance is underway to understand if the virus is currently circulating in the UK and the extent of any undisclosed disease. Given the current temperatures and midge activity, which spread the disease, there is a high risk of onward spread in the UK.

There have been a rising number of the cases in Northern Europe and the Chief Veterinary Officer recently called for increased vigilance and responsible sourcing of livestock.

Farmers should continue to monitor their animals frequently for clinical signs and report suspicion of disease immediately, they should also make sure their animals and land are registered with APHA so keepers can be kept informed and animals easily located.

Farmers are also reminded that free testing remains available for animals moving from the highest risk counties to live elsewhere in Great Britain or to be sold at a market within a high-risk county where there will be buyers from outside the high-risk counties.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: “Following an increased number of bluetongue cases, we have declared a restricted zone across Suffolk and Norfolk. This means all keepers in these regions must urgently act now to both prevent the disease spreading to their herds and any further. Farmers are urged not to move animals within the zone unless it is absolutely necessary.

“We have not taken this action lightly and we are clear that farmers and their vets must remain vigilant and report any suspicions to APHA immediately.

“In line with the disease control approach developed in advance of the virus being found, we are seeking to limit the spread of infection and the new restricted zone will increase the chances of being able to do this.

“We are committed to working with everyone affected to help them protect their animals and those of neighbouring farmers, and we will keep the size and nature of the zone under constant review as our understanding of the disease picture develops.”

Farmers can help minimise the risk of disease spread by not moving animals within the zone unless they really have to.

BTV is a notifiable disease. Suspicion of BTV in animals in England must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03000 200 301.

In Wales, suspected disease should be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03003 038 268.

In Scotland, you should contact your local Field Services Office if you suspect bluetongue. In Northern Ireland please report to the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or by contacting the local DAERA Direct Veterinary Office.

More information about bluetongue is available here.