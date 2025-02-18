Bob Esler waves goodbye to honorary treasurer duties with YFCU after 27 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) recently said their farewells to long-serving honorary treasurer Bob (Robert) Esler.

At their recent 95th anniversary celebrations on Saturday 25th January 2025, deputy president of the organisation Kristina Fleming, paid tribute to Bob’s long-term service to YFCU.

She said: “1998 was a milestone year for many different reasons, but for YFCU, it was the year that Bob Esler was appointed honorary treasurer.”

Kristina explained that for 27 years, Bob was a cornerstone of their rural youth organisation, having demonstrated unwavering dedication, integrity and relentless commitment.

Richard Beattie and Kristina Fleming (YFCU presidential team) and Bob Esler (honorary treasurer)

She said that for over nearly three decades, Bob witnessed many changes, overcome challenges and led with vision.

She thanked Bob for the countless hours, sacrifices, and dedication he poured into the role. Kristina said: “Bob has left an unforgettable mark, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps.

“On behalf of past and present members and the staff at 475 Antrim Road, thank you for an 27 incredible years. You have truly been a gift to us all.

“Tonight we not only celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster, but also your achievements.

Bob Esler speaking at 2024 AGM

Bob was presented on the night of the 95th celebrations, with a personalised gavel from YFCU president Richard Beattie and deputy president Kristina Fleming.

Bob Esler joined the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster in 1998, stepping into the role of honorary treasurer.

An active member of Lisnamurrican Young Farmers’ Club from 1972 to 1978, Bob brought so much knowledge and experience to the table with a deep understanding of financial management and human resources.

He held a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Agriculture and Business, a Diploma in Management, Institute of Bankers qualifications and over forty years working with Ulster Bank where he held the roles of assistant agricultural manager and business and corporate manager.

Bob Esler speaking at 2023 AGM

The role of honorary treasurer was not an easy one, and Bob fulfilled the role with nothing short of professionalism.

For 27 years, Bob was responsible for overseeing the financial health and integrity of the organisation, providing strategic financial oversight, ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, and working closely with trustees and senior management to support the mission of YFCU.

Bob had the ability to interpret and communicate complex financial data, was able to work collaboratively with stakeholders and had an in-depth understanding of financial regulations, charity law and best practices in financial governance.

Bob’s integrity, honesty and commitment to YFCU has been recognised by the whole organisation and he will be undoubtedly missed.

Derek Lough, chief executive officer (CEO) for YFCU said: “I only worked with Bob for a short time, but could tell he was a strategic thinker and had a significant impact on our organisation. The future of our young people was always at the forefront of his mind.”

YFCU president Richard Beattie said: “Bob has been a stalwart of our association for many years.

“As for anyone stepping into the role of president, it can be quite daunting but having Bob in his role was a great reassurance to me and he has helped myself and many past presidents take on the new role with confidence.

“Bob will be greatly missed, his dedication to YFCU has been exemplary.”