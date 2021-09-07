Boghill Glamour dispersal sale achieves top price of 40,000gns

The successful partnership

Morrell and David went into partnership 12 years ago with the purchase of embryos from the Larcrest Cosmopolitan family.

This resulted in Glamour Carlin (Ex-92), and from this line by prolific use of ET work, a wonderful cow family emerged, which has attracted the attention of AI companies worldwide. There were over 200 descendants of Carlin in the sale which took place over two days, with the majority of the high flying lots sold on the first day.

Two three month old daughters of Peak Altazazzle, being the first two calves with TPI figures of over 3,000 to be sold in Europe, not surprisingly drew huge interest and sold for 40,000gs and 31,000 guineas to ABS Genus and Cogent in partnership with Diamond Genetics from Holland respectively. With Net Merit figures of over 1,000 they have enormous potential as future bull mothers and it will be fascinating to see how they develop.

A presentation was made to Edith McCollum

More than 400 cattle were catalogued over the two days and with great local support many of the cattle stayed in Northern Ireland. There were also buyers from Holland and Spain, the Republic of Ireland and Scotland and almost 30 buyers from England and Wales widely spread from Cheshire, Lancashire, Yorkshire, Worcestershire, Monmouthshire, Pembrokeshire, Devon, Cornwall and Sussex. Almost 130 head sold over to the mainland UK.

Alan Paul of Slatabogie Holsteins has worked closely with the McCollums and David in recent years and purchased the top price milker in the sale in Boghill Medley D Carlin A ET (VG-87), who has given over 10,000kg in her first lactation and is safely back in calf with a sexed pregnancy to Pine-Tree Heroic, whose daughters proved very popular in the ring. She cost 9,200gs and her seven calves following her in the sale grossed over £21,000, so she could look an extremely shrewd buy. Alan has developed the outstanding Hurricane Carlin D (VG-89 2yr) who is on course for a second lactation of over 20,000kg. Her six daughters in the sale averaged £4,497.

41 animals sold for 4,000gs or more and a further 45 over 3,000gs, leading to an average per head of £2,665 which is quite remarkable considering how many were calves under a year old. It was without doubt one of the largest and most successful pedigree Holstein sales ever to take place in the province.

Once again, proving invaluable was the Marteye online bidding facility. Norton & Brooksbank now have over 1600 registered bidders online and practically every lot through the ring had someone bidding on Marteye, and when the top animals were being sold over 50,000 people worldwide were viewing the action on the web!

A winning line-up

TOP PRICES

Boghill Glamour Zazzle C Carlin M ET - Genus Breeding Ltd (ABS/Genus) - 40,000

BG Zazzle C Carlin K ET - Cogent Breeding Ltd & Diamond Genetics - 31,000

BG Medley D Carlin A ET (VG-87 2yr) - Alan Paul (Slatabogie) - 9,200

Bidding was hot and heavy

BG Heroic C Carlin B ET - Cogent Breeding Ltd - 7,100

BG Zazzle C Carlin L ET - The Somada Family (Spain) - 7,000

BG Zazzle SS Carlin A ET - Cogent Breeding Ltd - 7,000

BG Heroic A Carlin C ET - S.Morrison (Toberanne) - 6,800

A top lot

BG Achiever D Carlin C ET (VG-88 2yr) - Bellemont Holsteins (Bellemont) - 6,500

BG Zazzle SK Carol - D.Willcox (Nortonhill) - 6,200

SBG Ru-Bella ET - ML Farming (Crystalclear) & Partner - 6,000

BG Zazzle CS Carlin A ET - Huddlestone Farmers Ltd (Huddlestone) - 6,000

BG Crosby AC Carlin A ET - R,T,Halhead & Son (Norbreck) - 5,600

BG Zazzle E Carlin B ET - Cogent Breeding Ltd - 5,500

The sale was one of the most popular in the UK

BG Skywalker HA Credit A ET (VG-85 2yr) - Penhill Farm Ltd (Richley) - 5,500

BG Casper HC Carlin A ET (VG-87 2yr) - W,H,Millar (Glenleary) - 5,400

BG Skywalker D Carlin E ET (VG-86 2yr) - John Leahy - 5,300

BG Zazzle C Carlin J ET - Wills Bros Ltd (Willsbro) - 5,200

BG Heroic SK Carlin C ET - D.Willcox (Nortonhill) - 5,200

Glamour Boghill Superhero A ET (VG-87) - A.H.Laird (Blyth Farms) (Blythbridge) - 5,200

BG Skywalker M Carlin A ET (VG-86 2yr) - Bellemont Holsteins (Bellemont) - 5,100

BG Guarantee H D Carlin A ET (VG-87) - B.O’Connor (Bawnmore) - 5,000

SBG Lambda Carlin A ET - Wills Bros Ltd (Willsbro) - 5,000

BG Zazzle E Carlin A ET - Cogent Breeding Ltd - 5,000

SBG Lambda Carlin C ET - Wills Bros Ltd (Willsbro) - 4,800

BG Heroic SK Carlin F ET - W.W.Neilson (Overside) - 4,800

BG Raptor SS Carlin C ET - Huddlestone Farmers Ltd (Huddlestone) - 4,700

BG Guarantee H D Carlin B ET (VG-87 2yr) - J.Walker (Caddy) - 4,600

BG Zazzle C Carlin I ET - Wills Bros Ltd (Willsbro) - 4,600

BG Kenobi Su Credit B ET (GP-84 2yr) - Penhill Farm Ltd (Richley) - 4,600

BG Zazzle C Carlin O ET - D.Willcox (Nortonhill) - 4,500

BG Heroic SK Carlin B ET - D.Irwin (Urbal) - 4,200

BG Skywalker H D Carlin A ET (VG-85 2yr) - B.O’Connor (Bawnmore) - 4,100

BG Heroic A Carlin A ET - C.Creith - 4,100

BG Zazzle C Carlin E ET - Wills Bros Ltd (Willsbro) - 4,100

BG Dancer Si Carlin D ET (VG-85 2yr) - W,H,Millar (Glenleary) - 4,000

BG Zazzle C Carlin G ET - ML Farming (Crystalclear) & Partners - 4,000

BG Zazzle C Carlin H ET - R.J.Smith (Prehen) - 4,000

BG Sass V Carlin D ET - J.Thompson (Glenhead) - 4,000

BG Atrium Carol A ET - D.Prentice (Oughley) - 4,000

BG Kenobi Su Credit B ET (VG-86 2yr) - W,H,Millar (Glenleary) - 4,000

BG Atrium S Credit A ET - D.Irwin (Urbal) - 4,000

AVERAGES

154 cows & calved heifers £2,667.95

57 served heifers £2,389.21

63 maiden heifers £2,171.33

77 2001 born heifer calves £3,456.82

3 bulls £2,662.00

383 head £2,665-71

20 embryos £616-88

Auctioneers: Norton & Brooksbank

One of the lots which came under the hammer