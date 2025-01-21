Book now for Dumfries Monitor Farm meeting on colostrum research

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With main lambing and calving season fast approaching, farmers are invited to the Dumfries Monitor Farm on Thursday 6 February to hear more about ground-breaking research highlighting the serious ‘unintended consequences’ of poor colostrum storage and equipment hygiene, and what can be done to tackle the issue.

The research was carried out during last year’s lambing on the Monitor Farm’s flock by the University of Glasgow, funded by Monitor Farm Scotland and Livestock Health Scotland. It discovered that 80% of the farm’s supplementary colostrum tested failed total bacterial count tests. “The results were not good, but we are learning from them,” says Monitor Farmer at Barnbackle, Richard McCornick.

High bacterial counts in supplementary colostrum – likely to be an issue on many farms - cause several serious issues, as vet and researcher Ali Haggerty from The Stewartry Veterinary Centre in Castle Douglas will explain at the meeting, which runs from 10am-1pm. She will be joined by research colleague Katie Denholm, University of Glasgow senior university clinician, to talk about colostrum and its management.

They will talk about how farms can tackle the issue before lambing, focusing on hygiene and setting up a practical ‘lambing shed kitchen’. Richard will be discussing how he has taken on board the results and what he is planning to do to ensure this year’s lambing is successful.

While the results may seem shocking, bacteria can quickly multiply, explains Ali. “Bacteria grow exponentially and can double their population very, very rapidly. Colostrum left at ambient temperature—like you might find sitting in a container or feeding equipment in the lambing shed while you're busy working around the pens—offers both the optimal temperature and nutrients that speeds up bacterial growth by shortening their doubling time.

“The critical message is that these results indicate that where colostrum has not been stored correctly, and/or equipment is not properly cleaned, giving supplementary colostrum has the potential to cause more harm than good,” warns Ali. “However, some samples on-farm were impressively clean with very low counts, showing that achieving clean samples is possible.”

Richard, Ali and Katie will talk through how the farm will store and keep colostrum so that it is low in bacteria this lambing, ensuring it helps lambs rather than hinder them. They will also look at setting up a ‘lambing or calving shed kitchen’, including a working fridge (which chills at a consistent 4°C) instant hot water, electric, space to work, a sink and the required detergents such as basic washing up liquid, a disinfectant, and appropriate bottle brushes.

Attendees will also hear from SAC Consulting ruminant nutritionist Lorna Shaw. She will look at the critical issue of getting nutrition right in the lead up to lambing and calving.

Monitor Farm regional adviser Maura Wilson added: “This will be a practical meeting, helping everyone in the run up to lambing and calving. The research results are probably very typical of many farms, and it will be good to hear what Richard will do this year as a result.”

The meeting starts at 10am, and lunch is included. Booking is essential. Car parking is limited - car share if possible, please wear suitable outdoor clothing and sturdy/waterproof footwear and ensure good biosecurity - clean vehicles, footwear and clothing before attending. Children under 16 and dogs are not permitted.

Dumfriesshire Monitor Farm lambing and calving open meeting Thursday 6 February 10am-1pm at Barnbackle Farm, Lochfoot, DG2 8NX.