Book now for packed and practical South Ayrshire Monitor Farm summer meeting

Virtual fencing, starting rotational grazing and Moredun’s latest advice on emerging health issues will be up for discussion at the South Ayrshire Monitor Farm summer meeting, now open for booking.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting, with top tips and practical advice you can implement on your own farm, is on Wednesday 9 July, from 3pm-7pm at Knockroon Farm, Crosshill and is open to all.

Visitors will hear how Monitor Farmers John and David Andrew are getting on starting out on rotational grazing and using their new virtual fencing set-up, part of a two-year project looking at the cost-benefit of this potentially game-changing grazing technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm update will be followed by topic stations around the farm, with John Ritchie of Montalt Farm, Perthshire, talking about getting started with rotational grazing. A previous Farmers Weekly Grassland Manager of the Year, he has been working with the Andrews to set up their rotational grazing system and will be discussing what has been done and why, the challenges and how to effectively manage rotational grazing and stock.

John and David Andrew

Farmer Alex Brewster who runs equipment supplier Powered Pasture has supplied the materials for rotational grazing at Knockroon, and will be discussing how these have been chosen to fit in with the existing infrastructure and hot wires. He will talk through the physical set up on the farm and what you need to consider in terms of materials and systems for your own farming system.

The Moredun Research Institute will bring its mobile laboratory and will be talking about the value of dung sampling and the issue of anthelmintic resistance. As the climate is changing from traditional seasons, they’ll be discussing how Scottish farmers might meet the challenge from changing patterns of disease, particularly tick- and midge-borne viruses; how worried should we be?

Monitor Farm regional advisor Christine Cuthbertson said: “This will be a fantastic meeting – it will be great to hear how the Andrews are getting with introducing rotational grazing and the exciting virtual fencing project, as well as hearing about key health issues from the Moredun. There will be a lot of information visitors will be able to ask about and use on their own farms, and we look forward to welcoming people to this open meeting which will end with a barbecue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking is essential for catering purposes. No dogs or children under 16 permitted, and car parking is very limited, so car share if possible. For biosecurity please ensure vehicles, clothing and footwear are clean before attending. Please wear suitable outdoor clothing and sturdy/waterproof footwear.

Virtual fencing, starting rotational grazing and Moredun’s latest advice on emerging health issues will be up for discussion at the South Ayrshire Monitor Farm summer meeting, now open for booking

‘Don’t fence me in! Starting out on Rotational Grazing, Virtual Fencing and a visit from the Moredun Mobile Laboratory’ is on Wednesday 9 July, 3-7pm at Knockroon Farm, Crosshill, Maybole, KA19 7PY. Booking: https://Dontfencemeinayr.eventbrite.co.uk