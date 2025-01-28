Book your place now for arable conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Arable Society arable conference organised in conjunction with the UFU and CAFRE takes place Thursday 6 February 9am at Greenmount campus CAFRE.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme of this year’s conference is Sustainable Cropping in Northern Ireland.

Speakers include Rosemary Agnew, DAERA on how new agricultural policy with a renewed focus on the environment could create opportunities for the local arable sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Murchie, AFBI will emphasise the value of natural enemies in arable production systems.

UAS members Leigh McClean and Alexander Lyttle making plans for the upcoming UAS/UFU/CAFRE arable conference. (Pic: Freelance)

John Spink of Teagasc will explain how tillage under Irish conditions may emit less carbon than previously assumed.

Thomas Beach of Autonomous Agri Solutions will outline how advances in technology has provided sustainable crop protection solutions against a backdrop of limited resources in the farm businesses he has worked with.

And providing a practical farmer’s viewpoint, local grower Richard Gilpin, Gilfresh will explain how his family have grown a sustainable business growing a diverse range of crops and use renewable energy to power their vegetable processing operation.

To register go to www.ufuni.org/event/arable-conference-for-arable-growers-2025/ early bird bookings are priced at £35 if booked before 30 January.