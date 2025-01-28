Book your place now for arable conference
The theme of this year’s conference is Sustainable Cropping in Northern Ireland.
Speakers include Rosemary Agnew, DAERA on how new agricultural policy with a renewed focus on the environment could create opportunities for the local arable sector.
Archie Murchie, AFBI will emphasise the value of natural enemies in arable production systems.
John Spink of Teagasc will explain how tillage under Irish conditions may emit less carbon than previously assumed.
Thomas Beach of Autonomous Agri Solutions will outline how advances in technology has provided sustainable crop protection solutions against a backdrop of limited resources in the farm businesses he has worked with.
And providing a practical farmer’s viewpoint, local grower Richard Gilpin, Gilfresh will explain how his family have grown a sustainable business growing a diverse range of crops and use renewable energy to power their vegetable processing operation.
To register go to www.ufuni.org/event/arable-conference-for-arable-growers-2025/ early bird bookings are priced at £35 if booked before 30 January.