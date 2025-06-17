Booking now open for Roxburghshire Monitor Farm summer meeting

Visitors to this summer’s open meeting at the Roxburghshire Monitor Farm will be able to discuss everything about making the most of grass.

Topics for discussion include improving permanent grass, establishing swards, and answering the question ‘Is forage enough to finish?’.

The early evening meeting, at Cowbog near Kelso, is on Wednesday 2 July, from 5-7.30pm and is now open for booking.

With managing costs, making the most of forage and reducing bought-in inputs being key targets for Roxburghshire Monitor Farmer Robert Wilson, speakers will look in-depth at how to manage their grass to achieve those aims.

John Ritchie of Montalt Farm, Perthshire, will be talking about getting started with rotational grazing. A previous winner of the Farmers Weekly Grassland Manager of the Year award, he has been working across some of the Monitor Farms to help set up their rotational grazing systems. He will be discussing what has been done and why, the challenges and how to effectively manage rotational grazing and stock.

Establishing new swards can be tricky and expensive, but as they are usually down for years, choosing the appropriate grass mix and getting establishment right is key. Visitors will be able to take home tips about how to maximise the chances of success and utilising key dates in the year to deliver returns.

With Robert’s focus on reducing bought-in inputs and making more of his forage, the meeting will also discuss whether forage alone is enough to finish cattle. This topic alone has been a key focal point across the industry given rising costs.

Maura Wilson, Monitor Farm regional advisor says: “This early evening meeting will be a chance to discuss how you can make the most of grass on your farm with our practical, knowledgeable speakers. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone for a great evening of discussion.”

Booking is essential for catering purposes. No dogs or children under 16 permitted, and car parking is limited, so car share if possible. For biosecurity please ensure vehicles, clothing and footwear are clean before attending. Please wear suitable outdoor clothing and sturdy/waterproof footwear.

‘Making the most of your grass’ on Wednesday 2 July, from 5-7.30pm at Cowbog Farm, Morebattle, TD5 8EH. Book your place here: https://makingthemostofyourgrass.eventbrite.co.uk