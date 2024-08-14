Busking legend John Garrity and Lauren Stewart, Boost Drinks Field Distribution rep from Green Field Marketing.

CALLING all NI musicians and buskers … could you be the star performer at Boost’s Busker Corner?

As part of its There’s a BOOST for That campaign, Boost is looking for musical talent from across Northern Ireland who could go on to perform on Boost’s Busker Corner stage, get air time on a national radio station and win a recording studio session worth £1,000.

It is a prize any aspiring musician would love to win, explained Amy Ankrah, Brand Manager, Boost: “Boost’s Busker Corner stage, presented by Boost Energy, returns after the success of last year’s event. This is a huge opportunity for buskers, singers, performers and musicians as they will be heard and seen by thousands of people helping to showcase their talents to a huge audience.”

Plus, as part of the winner’s prize package, they receive a package worth £1,000 which will enable them to make a demo in a recording studio.

Boost’s Busker Corner stage events are happening on September 14-14 at CastleCourt Shopping Centre in Belfast.

Amy said: “We want to hear from buskers who are passionate about music, who love performing and want to share their talent with everyone. The team at Cool FM will help us to showcase the talent of at least 10 performers and help to create lots of new fans for each of them.”

Buskers who want the chance to perform on Boost’s Busker Corner stage must enter the competition online at https://view.hellorayo.co.uk/cool-fm/competitions/win/win-a-spot-on-boosts-busker-corner/ – share a clip of yourself performing and explain why you deserve one of the coveted spots.

Amy continued: “We are looking for five stars each day; that means 10 people will get the chance to sing on Boost’S Busker Corner stage. There will be one ultimate winner who will take home the incredible prize.

“The winning act will be interviewed by Cool FM live on air, appear on the radio station’s massive social media channels, as well as Boost’s, and they will get a chat with Northern Ireland musician and much-loved busker John Garrity, who will share his invaluable experience with them.”

John said: “There are few opportunities for musical talent in Northern Ireland like this so I would urge every busker and musician who loves what they do to upload their clips before the deadline of September 5th. You never know who will see your video, hear you sing or play, and where it could lead – go for it.”

Buskers can enter at https://view.hellorayo.co.uk/cool-fm/competitions/win/win-a-spot-on-boosts-busker-corner/ before the deadline of September 4.

You must be available to perform at Boost’s Busker Corner stage in Belfast on September 14-15.

Keep up to date with all things Boost on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/boostdrinksireland/), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BoostDrinksIreland1) pages. To find out more about Boost Drinks, visit www.boostdrinks.com/