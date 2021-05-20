Booth bird wins 4th Old Bird race

Toner Bros - Corrigs - 1st Sect F - Fermoy

The birds were liberated on Friday 14/05/21 at 9.00am in a light south west wind. 822 members sent 27,607 birds. Top bird on the day winning, 1st Sect H (103/1,743) & 1st Open belongs to Davy Booth – Mourne & Dist HPS. Congratulations Davy on your latest top performance.

Please feel free to send any photos that you wish to have published. You can send pics by email, whatsapp or by picture message on mobile phone. Email : [email protected]

I have also launched a new facebook page or group. If you are a facebook user please join up. The group is known as Pigeon Craic – Look it up and join please.

Spence Bros - Lagan Valley - 1st Open Ulster Federation Horse & Jockey.

As official press officer for the NIPA (Sections C, D, F & G) I will endeavour to give maximum coverage through the fancy press and craic website to all Club, Section and Open winners but your help is needed to make this a success.

Section C Report

Top bird in Section C winning 1st Club Wheatfield, 1st Sect C (135/4,385) is the Travers brothers – P & M Travers. Their winning hen was a previous winner of 5th Sect C in the opening race of the season from Tullamore. Breeding: Sire - M&D Evans Vandenabeele from Dave Hawkins. Dam: Vandenabeele from Dicky Smith.

Ballycarry: 1st 2nd E Arthurs 1512, 1509, 3rd 4th NJ Arthurs 1491, 1484. Eddie Arthurs does the double with 1st 2nd Club and two consecutive wins. The winner being one of brother Nigel’s Cyril Lambrechts 3rd 4th 5th NJ Arthur’s. Club Single bird Nom 1st E Arthur’s, 2nd NJ Arthurs, 3rd B McCammon

Ronnie Williamson - Newry & Dist - pictured with his winner 1st Sect G Fermoy

Ballyclare HPS: 1st 2nd J & R Blair 1518, 1508, 3rd G & R Lawrie 1507.

Carrick Social: 1st 2nd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1526, 1526, 3rd D & J Armstrong & Son 1525.

Doagh & Dist HPS: 1st A & N Lewis 1528, 2nd J & R Scott 1511, 3rd Mr & Mrs McNeilly 1507.

Eastway HPS: 1st 2nd D McElhones 1522, 1521, 3rd D & J Campbell 1520.

P Travers - P & M Travers - Wheatfield - 1st Sect C Fermoy

Glenarm & Dist: 1st McMullan Bros 1450, 2nd G McWhirter 1440, 3rd O O’Neill & Son 1438.

Horseshoe HPS: 1st 2nd Beggs & Hall 1512, 1505, 3rd S & S O’Toole & Son 1469, 4th C Campbell 1468.

Kingsmoss: 1st J Dawson & Son.

Larne & Dist HPS: 1st 2nd 3rd Rea & Magill 1521, 1520, 1520.

Phillip Boal - P & J Boal - Dromore - 1st Sect D Fermo

Ligoniel & Dist HPS: 1st McMurray & Anderson 1533, 2nd 3rd G & M Atcheson 153, 1531.

Wheatfield: 1st P & M Travers 1535, 2nd 3rd DMG Ferguson 1533, 1533.

Section D Report:

Top bird in Section D winning 1st Club Dromore, 1st Sect D (100/3,283) 38th Open is the top racing partnership of P & J Boal. Their latest 1st Section winner is a two year old Blue W/f cock “43”, raced on the “Chaos System”. Breeding: Sire is a direct Rudy van Reeth cock, from “Super Duiven 34”. Dam is a Willy Van Herck from “Perfect Light”, two times 1st Open NIPA and National Best Sprint Bird RPRA 0-250miles, when paired to “Kliene 83”. This cock is responsible for 16+1st prize winners. To date “43” has previously wo 1st club 589 b, 3rd Section 2,905 b, 13th Open 24,150 b, 1st Section 2,436 b,5th Open 22,369 b, 3rd Section, 22nd National 2000+ b, 19th Section, 98th National 4,236 b, 23rd Section 2,739 b, 142nd Open 21,265 b and this week 1st Sect & 38th Open Fermoy 27,607 b. Congratulations guys on your recent top success.

Colin: 1st 3rd J Gregory & Sons 1540, 1535, 2nd O & M Monaghan 1537. Winner this week is a 2 year old Vandenabeele hen raced on roundabout. She won from Tullamore a couple of weeks ago finishing 9th section. She has won a lot of prizes and was 11th Open NIPA Corrin 5 bird as a YB. Winner 3rd Club Fermoy has also won this season from Roscrea a fortnight ago.

Derriaghy: 1st 2nd I Kennedy 1488, 1468, 3rd R Benson 1467.

Dromara; 1st 2nd 3rd N Edgar & Son 1515, 1515, 1514.

Dromore HPS: 1st P & J Boal 1553, 2nd 3rd S. Delaney 1551, 1551.

Glen HPS: 1st 3rd J Ward 1531, 1517, 2nd Jackson & Muckian 1519.

Glenavy: 1st 2nd 3rd I Gibb & Sons 1530, 1528, 1521.

Harmony HPS: 1st 2nd 3rd Abernethy & Turner 1502, 1502, 1501.

Hillsborough & Maze: 1st J Greenaway 1537, 2nd J Kelly & Sons 1534, 3rd E Russell 1519.

Lisburn & Dist: 1st Spence Bros 1536, 2nd AT & J Houston 1518, 3rd J Taggart & Son 1515.

Titanic: 1st 2nd 3rd T McNally & Son 1492, 1421, 1421.

Section F Report:

Top bird in Section F winning 1st Club Corrigs & 1st Sect F (60/1,592) is Toner brothers. Their winning pigeon is Vandenebeele/Van Dyck and has numerous Open and Section positions including winning from Skibbereen. Breeding: Sire is a vandenebeele via of Benson Bro, Annsborough. This pigeon had numerous open and section positions - Dam Van Dyck – Gift bird from G & P Brown of Annsborough and winner of many prizes. The brothers would like to thank everyone who called and congratulated them on winning the Section.

Ards HPS: 1st 2nd 3rd McGimpsey Bros 1452, 1451, 1416.

Comber Central: 1st 2nd 3rd C Hutchinson 1430, 1429, 1397.

Crossgar HPS: 1st C McManus & Dtr 1454.18, 2nd 3rd McCarton & Woodside 1454.11, 1454.00.

Corrigs HPS: 1st 2nd Toner Bros 1457, 1456, 3rd G & P Brown 1422.

Killyleagh & Dist: 1st 3rd K Murray 1426, 1419, 2nd P Murray 1420.

Killyleagh Central: 1st T Smyth 1412, 2nd 3rd C Healy 1405, 1399.

Section G Report:

Top bird in Section G winning 1st Club Newry & Dist, 1st Sect G (88/3,869) & 15th Open is maestro Ronnie Williamson. Ronnie’s latest top performer is a yearling grizzle cock. Breeding: Sire - Gift bird from good friends Paul & Stephen Gregg, Gregg Bros & McCandless, and is a direct son of their multi award winner and very famous Champion “Ulster Dazzler”. Dam: Direct Dtr of Champion “Double Heartbreaker” (Multiple Award Winner and Sire and G/Sire of Multiple Award Winners).

Ballyholland: 1st O Markey 1556, 2nd C O’Hare & Dtr 1555, 3rd Sands & Rice 1545.

Banbridge: 1st 2nd R Carson & Son 1549, 1522, 3rd F Simpson 1510.

Drumnavaddy HPS: 1st W McDowell & Son 1537, 2nd S Ogle 1536, 3rd McGrath & McParland 1535.

Millvale: 1st Cowan Bros 1549, 2nd N Murtagh 1538, 3rd T Mooney & Son 1527.

Newry & Dist: 1st 3rd R Williamson 1567, 1555, 2nd G Hughes & Son 1566.

Newry & Dist Two Bird Club: 1st G Hughes & Son, 2nd Mark Maguire & Son.

Newry City: 1st 2nd 3rd Donnelly Bros 1533, 1518, 1518.

ULSTER FEDERATION

The Ulster Federation were in Horse & Jockey at the weekend for their 4th race of the 2021 season. The birds were liberated on Friday 14-04-21 at 9.00am into a light southerly breeze. 75 members sent 1,878 birds. Top two birds this week, at time of going to press, winning 1st & 2nd Open Ulster Federation, belongs to the Lagan Valley lofts of Spence Bros. Their latest top performer was 2nd Club last week and 1st Club Tullamore. Breeding: 1st & 2nd Open were both bred by Oroory Hill Stud.

Abbey Social: 1st 3rd Fegan & McAdorey 1506, 1492, 2nd 4th T Lyttle 1493, 1478.

Brittannia: 1st T Nolan 1467, 2nd 3rd 4th SP Haughey 1455, 1448, 1442.

Fortfield: 1st S & E Rice 1529, 2nd 3rd 4th J Ward & Son 1519, 1513, 1513.

Grosvenor: 1st 2nd 3rd J & L Smyth 1528, 1527, 1527, 4th P Farrelly & Son 1514.

Lagan Valley RPC: 1st 2nd Spence Bros 1537, 1535, 3rd 4th R Frazer 1527, 1526.

Shankill: 9/249 1st McClurkin & McCoubrey 1523, 2nd 4th L Wilson & Son 1518, 1485, 3rd Calderwood & Waite 1507.

West Belfast: 19/444 1st J Lindores & Son & Nicholson 1513, 2nd E McAuley, Kell, Gibson & Tosh 1510, 3rd M Johnston & Son 1510, 4th B Smyth 1509. Breeding: Bred from stock obtained from good friends Gregg Bros and McCandless. That’s three wins and a second this year all from the same breeding.

C & H BEATTIE – SHANEHILL LOFTS – GILFORD